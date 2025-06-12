We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
官網限定商品好評募集中 得獎名單
企業 06/12/2025
本公司於2025年3月31日起至2025年5月31日期間所舉辦之「官網限定商品好評募集中」活動，經查，由於本活動參加者皆未按照評論規範填寫評論，因此無人符合抽獎資格，故本活動無中獎者。
活動頁面：https://www.lg.com/tw/register-to-win/
