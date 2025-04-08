Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
LG Styler 香氛紙 (青檸橙香)

LG Styler 香氛紙 (青檸橙香)

AGM73611313

LG Styler 香氛紙 (青檸橙香)

Styler® 蒸氣電子衣櫥全系列

以清爽的柑橘融合佛手柑為前調，牽引出鈴蘭、紫羅蘭、鳶尾花的柔和香氣，後以羅勒和廣蕾香則為尾韻帶來意外驚喜，維持衣物芳香。

