即時遠端監控
開機電源和網路共用同一線路
* 此乃網路控制系統。可用的 AV 控制系統各地區不同。
所有規格
DISPLAY
-
Inch
43"
-
Resolution
1,920 x 1,080 (FHD)
-
Brightness (cd/m²)
400
-
Backlight Unit Type
Direct
BROADCASTING SYSTEM
-
Digital
Yes (DVB-T2 / C)
VIDEO
-
HDR / HDR Dolby Vision
No / No
AUDIO
-
Audio Output
10W + 10W
-
Speaker System
2.0 ch
FEATURES
-
Hospitality
Quick Menu (3.0), USB Cloning, Wake On LAN, SNMP, Self Diagnostics (USB), HTNG-CEC (1.4), Simplink (HDMI-CEC, 1.4), IR Out, Multi IR Code, Hotel Mode / Installer Menu, Insert Image, Lock mode (Limited), Welcome Video / Screen, One Channel Map, External Speaker Out, RJP Compatibility, USB Auto playback / USB Auto playback+, Auto Off / Sleep Timer, Smart Energy Saving, Crestron ConnectedⓇ (Network Based Control), Time Scheduler, Cromecast anti cover (optional), Anti-theft System (Kensington Lock, Credenza / Security Screw Hole, Lock Down Plate)
JACK INTERFACE
-
Set Side
Headphone Out, HDMI In (1.4), USB (2.0), CI Slot
-
Set Rear
HDMI In (1.4), USB, RF In, AV In (Phone Jack Type), Digital Audio Out (Phone Jack Type), RGB In, RS-232C (Control & Service), RJ45 (SNMP & MHEG), External Speaker Out (Spk-out 1, 4W (Stereo, R: 2.0W, L: 2.0W, 8Ω))
DIMENSION(UNIT: MM/KG)
-
Vesa
200 x 200
-
W x H x D / Weight (with stand)
977 x 615 x 187 / 8.1
-
W x H x D / Weight (without stand)
977 x 575 x 71.7 (80.8) / 8.0
-
W x H x D / Weight (Shipping)
1,060 x 660 x 152 / 10.5
POWER(UNIT : WATTS)
-
Voltage, Hz
100 ~ 240V, 50/60Hz
-
Typical
60.5
-
Stand-by
0.5 ↓
GENERAL
-
Region
ASIA