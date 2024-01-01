About Cookies on This Site

LT340C 系列

功能

圖庫

規格

支援

資源

尋找經銷商

LT340C 系列

43LT340C0DB

(1)
多功能商用電視 1

多功能商用電視

LG Commercial Lite TV 是特別為飯店和商務設計的電視。您的客人和客戶將非常滿意 LT340C 簡易使用的界面、超凡的圖像和影像品質。
Quick menu 快速功能表2
增值軟體解決方案

Quick menu 快速功能表

享有 LG 簡易的功能表首頁解決方案。
現在 LG 提供全新的快速功能表（3.0 版本），比以往更簡便且使用者介面更友善。
USB 資料複製1
簡易內容管理

USB 資料複製

USB 資料複製讓管理多台顯示器操作變得更有效率，使用者不需要一一為每台顯示器進行設定。使用者複製資料到一台顯示器的 USB 後，就可輕鬆透過 USB 發布至其他顯示器。

更輕鬆的維護

即時遠端監控

如發生故障或錯誤，可進行即時遠端維修。發生錯誤時，將透過 SNMP（單一網路管理協定）通訊協定，傳送通知。

開機電源和網路共用同一線路

WOL（LAN 喚醒）讓使用者可透過網路，傳送訊息，啟動顯示器。這個功能可大幅簡化安裝和維修流程，只需單一線纜，就可作為供電和網路連線使用。
與 AV 控制系統相容1
更強大的可用性

與 AV 控制系統相容

此款 LG 電視擁有 Crestron Connected 認證，該功能是會議室專用，滿足企業會議空間市場不斷成長的需求。

* 此乃網路控制系統。可用的 AV 控制系統各地區不同。

時間排程工具 1
增值功能

時間排程工具

建立 Commerical TV 專屬的時間排程工具。您設定開機/關機時間和休息時間後，電視會依據工作時程表開機/關機。
外接喇叭輸出 1
增值功能

外接喇叭輸出

外接額外喇叭，提升娛樂體驗。訪客可在商業空間內的任一處，包括廁所，聆聽並控制電視音訊。
列印

所有規格

DISPLAY

  • Inch

    43"

  • Resolution

    1,920 x 1,080 (FHD)

  • Brightness (cd/m²)

    400

  • Backlight Unit Type

    Direct

BROADCASTING SYSTEM

  • Digital

    Yes (DVB-T2 / C)

VIDEO

  • HDR / HDR Dolby Vision

    No / No

AUDIO

  • Audio Output

    10W + 10W

  • Speaker System

    2.0 ch

FEATURES

  • Hospitality

    Quick Menu (3.0), USB Cloning, Wake On LAN, SNMP, Self Diagnostics (USB), HTNG-CEC (1.4), Simplink (HDMI-CEC, 1.4), IR Out, Multi IR Code, Hotel Mode / Installer Menu, Insert Image, Lock mode (Limited), Welcome Video / Screen, One Channel Map, External Speaker Out, RJP Compatibility, USB Auto playback / USB Auto playback+, Auto Off / Sleep Timer, Smart Energy Saving, Crestron ConnectedⓇ (Network Based Control), Time Scheduler, Cromecast anti cover (optional), Anti-theft System (Kensington Lock, Credenza / Security Screw Hole, Lock Down Plate)

JACK INTERFACE

  • Set Side

    Headphone Out, HDMI In (1.4), USB (2.0), CI Slot

  • Set Rear

    HDMI In (1.4), USB, RF In, AV In (Phone Jack Type), Digital Audio Out (Phone Jack Type), RGB In, RS-232C (Control & Service), RJ45 (SNMP & MHEG), External Speaker Out (Spk-out 1, 4W (Stereo, R: 2.0W, L: 2.0W, 8Ω))

DIMENSION(UNIT: MM/KG)

  • Vesa

    200 x 200

  • W x H x D / Weight (with stand)

    977 x 615 x 187 / 8.1

  • W x H x D / Weight (without stand)

    977 x 575 x 71.7 (80.8) / 8.0

  • W x H x D / Weight (Shipping)

    1,060 x 660 x 152 / 10.5

POWER(UNIT : WATTS)

  • Voltage, Hz

    100 ~ 240V, 50/60Hz

  • Typical

    60.5

  • Stand-by

    0.5 ↓

GENERAL

  • Region

    ASIA

如需獲得得更多技術文件和資訊，請瀏覽 LG B2B 商業合作夥伴專區