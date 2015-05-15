We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG 智慧型飯店電視配備有效內容管理功能
US660H 系列利用 Pro:Centric 解決方案，支援清晰的超高畫質 HD 和有效的內容管理功能。
此外，新版的 webOS 5.0 可滿足更廣泛的客戶需求，利用更簡單的方式提供客製化內容。