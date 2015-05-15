About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
US660H 系列

功能

圖庫

規格

支援

資源

尋找經銷商

US660H 系列

65US660H0DD

US660H 系列

(4)
LG 智慧型飯店電視配備有效內容管理功能

LG 智慧型飯店電視配備有效內容管理功能

US660H 系列利用 Pro:Centric 解決方案，支援清晰的超高畫質 HD 和有效的內容管理功能。

此外，新版的 webOS 5.0 可滿足更廣泛的客戶需求，利用更簡單的方式提供客製化內容。

Pro:Centric Hotel Management Solution
飯店管理解決方案

Pro:Centric Direct

飯店內容管理解決方案 Pro:Centric Direct 提供操作簡單的編輯工具，輕鬆點選就可執行服務和 IP 網路遠端控制功能。Pro:Centric Direct 解決方案提供客製化的介面，讓使用者輕鬆編輯介面並有效管理空間內的所有電視。

Pro:Centric Direct

* 依據 PCD 版本，一些功能可能不受支援。

Quick Menu 快速功能表

Quick Menu 快速功能表

現在 LG 提供全新的快速功能表（版本 4.0），比以往更簡便且使用者介面更友善。首頁功能表解決方案進行大幅更新，新增全新的飯店促銷影片製作 (Hotel Promotional Video Creation) 工具。使用者現在可使用 Quick Manager，不需伺服器或 USB 複製功能，透過相同網路，輕鬆散佈資訊，是單一使用情境下完美的解決方案。

更具創新性的 LG webOS 5.0

更具創新性的 LG webOS 5.0

探索最新的 LG Smart TV 功能，發掘呈現創新技術、高清晰度和逼真色彩的電視。全新增加的情境顯示和圖庫模式，讓您可使用電視作為客製化時鐘和藝術作品，與您的空間和生活完美搭配。
語音辨識

語音辨識

LG 不斷追求提升，加入語音辨識，以完美的互動模式，呈現一致的使用者體驗，引領商用電視市場，讓使用者可輕鬆控制 LG 電視。我們依據 webOS 和 Pro:Centric Direct 穩定且可靠的解決方案可大幅提升產品和服務的競爭力，助您在未來打造成功的業務。

* 電視原生控制
* 依據伺服器的控制
* 需要 Magic Motion Remote（另行販售）

Soft AP

Soft AP

軟體式存取點 (Soft AP) 是「虛擬」的 Wi-Fi 功能，使用軟體建立無線熱點。目前的版本支援橋接模式，讓網路管理員可管理已連線的裝置並收集實用的資訊，例如訊號等級、Soft AP 密碼等。

* 開啟電視後，應在安裝功能表設定 SoftAP。
* 可能無法同時操作智慧型鏡像功能。
飯店模式（公共顯示模式）

飯店模式（公共顯示模式）

您可在業務區域控制電視設定，如頻道選擇及音量等。公共顯示模式同時讓您可在需要時，恢復電視為預設設定。

歡迎影片/畫面

歡迎影片/畫面

商用輕型電視擁有顯示多張影像的功能，可在飯店房間內提供更多種問候訊息選擇，讓客人深感賓至如歸和關懷備至。
USB 複製

USB 複製

USB 資料複製讓管理多台顯示器變得更有效率，展現理想的作業模式。不須逐台設定顯示器，可從一台顯示器將資料複製到 USB，然後透過 USB 傳送到其他顯示器。

遠端診斷

遠端診斷

利用遠端診斷管理商用電視，可節省大筆費用。即時遠端診斷會及早事先回報並偵測錯誤，預防電視發生故障。
IR 輸出

IR 輸出

使用互動式機上盒，所有 LG 電視都可以使用單一遙控器控制。

外接喇叭輸出

外接喇叭輸出

外接喇叭，提升娛樂體驗。訪客可以從任一處聆聽並控制電視音效，即使身處洗手間。
列印

所有規格

資訊

  • 類別

    Pro:Centric Smart

設計

  • 工具名稱

    UM73

  • 支架類型

    2 桿

  • 正面顏色

    Ceramic Black

影像

  • HDR_HDR 10 Pro

  • HDR_HLG（混合對數伽瑪）

音效（聲音）

  • AI音效

  • 喇叭（音訊輸出）

    20W

  • AI音效調校

    是（就緒，需要 MMR）

  • LG Sound Sync

顯示螢幕

  • 尺寸（吋）

    65

  • 解析度

    4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160)

  • 亮度（典型值）

    400 nit

廣播系統

  • 數位

    DVB-T2

  • 類比 (NTSC / SECAM / PAL)

    SECAM / PAL

餐旅解決方案

  • Pro:Centric Smart

  • webRTC（即時通訊）

  • Pro:Centric Direct

  • Pro:Centric V

  • Pro:Centric Server

  • 快速功能表（可客製的入口）

  • Pro:Idiom (DRM)

  • Pro:Idiom Media (DRM)

智慧功能

  • webOS 版本

    webOS 5.0

  • 網路瀏覽器

  • 智慧滑鼠遙控器相容性

    是（就緒）

  • 情境顯示

  • 畫廊模式

  • Wi-Fi

  • 藍牙

  • 軟體模擬基地台

  • 螢幕共享

  • 撥號

  • 藍牙音效播放

  • HDMI-ARC

    是 (HDMI2)

  • 語音辨識（獨立 / 解決方案）

  • 物聯網

餐旅功能

  • EzManager

  • USB 拷貝

  • RF 喚醒

  • WOL

  • SNMP

  • 診斷

    是（IP 遠端）

  • HTNG-CEC（版本）

    是 (1.4)

  • Simplink(HDMI-CEC)（版本）

    是 (1.4)

  • 紅外線輸出

    是 (RS-232C, HDMI)

  • 多重紅外線代碼

  • 飯店模式 / PDM / 安裝程式選單

  • 歡迎影片

  • 歡迎螢幕（初始圖片）

  • 插入圖片

  • 單頻道地圖

  • 外接喇叭輸出 / 線路輸出

    是（擴充喇叭輸出）

  • 立即開啟

  • V-Lan 標籤

  • 連接埠阻擋

  • 鎖定模式

    是（有限）

  • RJP（遠端插孔包）相容性

  • 外部電源輸出

  • 節能模式

垂直功能（醫院）

  • 保健耳機模式

垂直功能（企業 / 零售）

  • RTC（實時時鐘）

  • NTP 同步定時器

  • 藍牙信標

  • 影片標籤

    是（2 部影片）

機械

  • 防盜鎖

尺寸 / 重量

  • 含支架尺寸 (W x H x D)

    1463 x 914 x 269 mm

  • 配送尺寸 (W x H x D)

    1600 x 970 x 190 mm

  • 不含支架尺寸 (W x H x D)

    1463 x 850 x 87.8 mm

  • 邊框寬度（左 / 右 / 上 / 下，邊框上）

    17.0/17.0/17.0/23.8 mm

  • 配送重量

    28.4 kg

  • 邊框寬度（左 / 右 / 上 / 下，邊框外）

    15.5/15.5/15.5/22.3 mm

  • 含支架重量

    21.6 kg

  • 不含支架重量

    21.3 kg

能源規格

  • 電源 (Voltage, Hz)

    交流 110V 60Hz

  • 耗能（最大值）

    191W

  • 耗能（典型值）

    165W

  • 待機功耗

    0.5W 以下

標準

  • 安全性

    CB

  • EMC

    CE

  • 其他

    N/A

配件

  • 遙控器類型

    S-Con / MMR（選購）

  • 電源電纜

    是 (1.5M / Angle Type)

標準（歐盟_舊標籤(~`21.3)）

  • ErP 等級

    N/A

  • 開機耗能

    N/A

  • 亮度比 (%)

    N/A

  • 平均年用電量 (kWh)

    N/A

標準（歐盟_新標籤(`21.3~)）

  • SDR 等級

    N/A

  • SDR 開啟模式

    N/A

  • HDR 等級

    N/A

  • HDR 開啟模式

    N/A

連接性

  • HDMI 輸入

    是（3 個）

  • USB（版本）

    是（2 個 / 2.0）

  • RF 輸入

    是（1 個）

  • 數位音效輸出（光纖）

  • 外接喇叭輸出（3.5mm 耳機插孔）

  • 耳機輸出

  • RJ45（使用目的）

    2 (Ethernet, Aux)

  • RS-232C（D-Sub 9 針 / 耳機插孔）

    是（D-Sub 9 針）

如需獲得得更多技術文件和資訊，請瀏覽 LG B2B 商業合作夥伴專區