One:Quick 視訊會議顯示螢幕

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
多合一視訊會議
解決方案
視訊會議設定不需要有壓力。 One:Quick Works 一體化解決方案配備內建 Windows PC、清晰的 4K UHD 相機、麥克風、揚聲器和數位白板。 在會議中體驗清晰的視訊和音質。