SC-00DA
  OneQuick Share SC-00DA 正視圖
OneQuick Share SC-00DA 正視圖
主要功能

  無線式螢幕共享解決方案
  內建Wi-Fi : IEEE 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac (最遠30公尺)
  USB傳輸: USB 2.0 Type A (1)
  搭配LG One:Quick Share 應用程式使用
隨插即用 輕鬆連線

隨插即用 輕鬆連線

LG One:Quick Share是一透過LG webOS Signage*、PC專用的USB傳輸裝置（SC-00DA），搭配其應用程式所打造的無線式螢幕共享方案。有了One:Quick Share，您可在輕鬆完成初始設定後，將個人電腦螢幕的畫面分享到LG Signage顯示器，同時使用與管理LG Signage的基本功能*。

*此產品型錄中的圖像僅供示意用途，實際產品可能略有不同。
*One:Quick Share可能在某些產品上不適用。
**於LG One:Quick Share電腦應用程式中可設定音量、畫面模式、自動亮度調整、簡報計時、議程／紀錄等功能。

輕鬆入門

輕鬆配對

將One:Quick Share與LG Signage顯示器連線，進行自動配對，並中斷兩者的連線。藉此動作，兩種裝置的互連即準備就緒。

*1組LG Signage顯示器總共可與4個One:Quick Share裝置連線。

隨插即播

One:Quick Share與LG Signage顯示器配對成功後，只要將One:Quick Share插上電腦，即能輕鬆將個人電腦畫面分享至LG Signage顯示器播放。

*首次使用時，個人電腦必須於連接One:Quick Share插件裝置時，安裝One: Quick Share顯示軟體。

易於使用

一鍵操作即可無線畫面共享

將One:Quick Share的按鈕以不同方式按壓，便能輕鬆分享電腦螢幕的內容、切換到另一人的螢幕，並最多可同時在LG Signage顯示器上播放4台電腦中的螢幕畫面。

內建Wi-Fi

LG Signage中的Soft AP功能，使One:Quick Share與LG Signage顯示器可輕鬆連線，不需額外的收發器即可使用。

*LG Signage需要在 Settings App中的網路選單設定其中的 Soft AP。

附加超值功能

不需遙控器即可設定

不需遙控器即可設定

不用遙控器即可在One: Quick Share電腦應用程式中調整LG signage顯示器預設值（音量、畫面模式、自動亮度調整等），並進一步編輯在Office Meeting 模式下所顯示的議程／紀錄、簡報設定。

*當One:Quick Share與LG Signage顯示器配對成功並連線至電腦時，即可無需使用遙控器進行設定。
**用戶可在LG Signage顯示器中的EZ Setting選單啟用Office Meeting模式。

螢幕管理員

螢幕管理員

擁有管理權限的會議召集人可管理在LG Signage顯示器上所共享的螢幕畫面。您可變更分割螢幕的順序、停止畫面共享，或甚至在其他連線的螢幕中選擇要分享的螢幕畫面。
所有規格

ONE:QUICK SHARE

  • User Switching

    Yes

  • Split View

    Yes (Max. 4 Screen)

  • Admin Mode

    Yes

  • Signage Control

    Yes

  • Sound

    Windows Only

USB DONGLE

  • Embedded OS

    Linux

  • CPU

    Quad-core CortexTM-A7

  • Internal Memory

    eMMC (4 GB) , DDR3 (512 MB)

  • Wi-Fi

    IEEE 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac (Max. 30 m available)

  • Video

    H.264

  • Connectivity

    USB 2.0 Type A (1)

  • Size (W × H × D)

    63.8 × 63.8 × 13.5 mm / USB cable (85.5 mm)

  • Weight

    46 g

  • Power Consumption

    2.0 W (Typ.), 2.5 W (Max.)

  • Operating Temperature / Humidity

    0℃ to 40℃ / 0% to 85%

RECOMMENDED PC SPECIFICATION

  • Operating System Support

    Windows 7 SP1 / 8 / 8.1 / 10 64 bit
    macOS 10.11 / 10.12 / 10.13 / 10.14 / 10.15 64 bit

  • CPU

    Intel Sandy Bridge i3 (or Later Version)
    Skylake i3 / i5 / i6 (or Later Version)
    AMD Rygen 1st Generation (or Later Version)

  • Memory

    8 GB↑

如需獲得得更多技術文件和資訊，請瀏覽 LG B2B 商業合作夥伴專區