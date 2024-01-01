OneQuick Share

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
隨插即用 輕鬆連線
LG One:Quick Share是一透過LG webOS Signage*、PC專用的USB傳輸裝置（SC-00DA），搭配其應用程式所打造的無線式螢幕共享方案。有了One:Quick Share，您可在輕鬆完成初始設定後，將個人電腦螢幕的畫面分享到LG Signage顯示器，同時使用與管理LG Signage的基本功能*。
*此產品型錄中的圖像僅供示意用途，實際產品可能略有不同。
*One:Quick Share可能在某些產品上不適用。
**於LG One:Quick Share電腦應用程式中可設定音量、畫面模式、自動亮度調整、簡報計時、議程／紀錄等功能。
輕鬆入門
易於使用
附加超值功能
不需遙控器即可設定
*當One:Quick Share與LG Signage顯示器配對成功並連線至電腦時，即可無需使用遙控器進行設定。
**用戶可在LG Signage顯示器中的EZ Setting選單啟用Office Meeting模式。
螢幕管理員
所有規格
ONE:QUICK SHARE
-
User Switching
Yes
-
Split View
Yes (Max. 4 Screen)
-
Admin Mode
Yes
-
Signage Control
Yes
-
Sound
Windows Only
USB DONGLE
-
Embedded OS
Linux
-
CPU
Quad-core CortexTM-A7
-
Internal Memory
eMMC (4 GB) , DDR3 (512 MB)
-
Wi-Fi
IEEE 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac (Max. 30 m available)
-
Video
H.264
-
Connectivity
USB 2.0 Type A (1)
-
Size (W × H × D)
63.8 × 63.8 × 13.5 mm / USB cable (85.5 mm)
-
Weight
46 g
-
Power Consumption
2.0 W (Typ.), 2.5 W (Max.)
-
Operating Temperature / Humidity
0℃ to 40℃ / 0% to 85%
RECOMMENDED PC SPECIFICATION
-
Operating System Support
Windows 7 SP1 / 8 / 8.1 / 10 64 bit
macOS 10.11 / 10.12 / 10.13 / 10.14 / 10.15 64 bit
-
CPU
Intel Sandy Bridge i3 (or Later Version)
Skylake i3 / i5 / i6 (or Later Version)
AMD Rygen 1st Generation (or Later Version)
-
Memory
8 GB↑