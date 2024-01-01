About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.

OLED 商用顯示器

LG OLED商用顯示器協助提供更清晰的資訊並帶給您更棒的影像與效能。LG OLED商用顯示器為LG 大型商用顯示器產品專業顯示解決方案系列商品之一。

標準型商用顯示器

電視牆顯示器(Video Wall)

特殊商用顯示器

OLED 商用顯示器

LG OLED商用顯示器協助提供更清晰的資訊並帶給您更棒的影像與效能。
若您有商用顯示器及旅館電視業務需求 請洽
陳吉慶 0920-261-363 giching.chen@lge.com
許瑋倫 0975-908-562 rick.hsu@lge.com

LG 售後服務