47TS50MF
47吋 透明顯示器
(0)
所有規格
顯示器
-
螢幕尺寸
46.96吋
-
面板技術
IPS
-
長寬比
16:9
-
解析度
1920 x 1080 FHD
-
比例
1200:1
-
可視角度 (H x V)
178 x 178
輸入/輸出
-
輸入 - 數位
LVDS
操作環境
-
操作溫度
0°C~40°C
-
操作濕度
10%~80%
尺寸
-
邊框寬度
39.95mm (U)、17.5mm (B/L/R)
-
顯示器 - 寬 x 高 x 深
1084.48 x 653.02 x 11.2mm
-
顯示器 - 重量
2.9kg
-
箱裝 - 寬 x 高 x 深
1109 x 760 x 125mm
-
箱裝 - 重量
6.3kg
配件
-
說明書
Yes (含光碟)
保固
-
全機
三年
