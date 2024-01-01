XE4F系列 - 戶外型高亮度顯示器

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
所有規格
PANEL
-
Screen Size
49
-
Panel Technology
IPS, M+(WRGB)
-
Backlight Type
Direct
-
Aspect Ratio
16 : 9
-
Native Resolution
1,920 x 1,080 (FHD, WRGB)
-
Brightness (Typ., cd/m²)
4000
-
Brightness (Min., cd/m²)
3200
-
Contrast Ratio
1,300:1
-
Dynamic CR
500,000:1
-
Viewing Angle (H x V)
178 x 178
-
Response Time
Typ. 8ms (G to G BW)
-
Surface Treatment (Haze, Quarter Wave Plate)
Haze 3%, QWP
-
Local dimming
48 Blocks
-
Life Time (Typ.)
50,000 Hrs
-
Operation Hours
24 Hrs
-
Orientation
Portrait & Landscape
CONNECTIVITY
-
Input
HDMI(2), DP, HDBaseT, USB(2)
-
Output
External Speaker Out(L/R)
-
External Control
RS232C In/Out, RJ45(LAN) In/Out
PHYSICAL SPECIFICATION
-
Protection Glass
5mm(IK 10, Degree of Protection, Chemical Strengthening, Anti-Reflective)
-
Bezel Color
Black
-
Bezel Width
38.4mm(T/B), 26.0mm(L/R)
-
Monitor Dimension (W x H x D)
1,153 x 656.2 x 88.0mm
-
Weight (Head)
32Kg
-
Packing Dimensions (W x H x D)
1,286 x 797 x 207mm
-
Packed Weight
37Kg
ENVIRONMENT CONDITIONS
-
Operation Temperature
-30°C to 50 °C
-
Operation Humidity
5 % to 100 %
POWER
-
Power Supply
100-240V~, 50/60Hz
-
Power Type
Built-In Power
POWER CONSUMPTION
-
Typ./Max
300/350 W
-
Smart Energy Saving
140W
STANDARD(CERTIFICATION)
-
Safety
CB / NRTL
-
EMC
FCC Class "A" / CE / KCC
-
ErP / Energy Star
No / NA
SOFTWARE COMPATIBILITY
-
SuperSign
Yes(CMS, Control)
-
Signage365Care
Yes
ACCESSORY
-
Basic
Remote Controller, Manual(EIG, IG , OM), Regulation Book, Phone to RS232C Gender, HDMI Cable , POWER CABLE