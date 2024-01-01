About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
One:Quick 視訊會議顯示螢幕

功能

圖庫

規格

支援

資源

尋找經銷商

One:Quick 視訊會議顯示螢幕

55CT5WN-B

One:Quick 視訊會議顯示螢幕

(0)
帶填充影像的正視圖（* 模擬螢幕影像）

多合一
視訊會議顯示器
最大幅提升效率

多合一視訊會議顯示屏<br>最大幅提升效率

*此頁面的所有圖像僅供參考。

多合一視訊會議解決方案

多合一視訊會議
解決方案

視訊會議設定不需要有壓力。 One:Quick Works 一體化解決方案配備內建 Windows PC、清晰的 4K UHD 相機、麥克風、揚聲器和數位白板。 在會議中體驗清晰的視訊和音質。

智慧自動對焦

智慧自動對焦

您無需移動，讓鏡頭和麥克風自動對焦您。

One:Quick Works 會自動對焦發言者，可以有效清楚收錄6公尺外的聲音，同時將背景噪音降至最低，且3,840 x 2,160解析度的鏡頭會自動追蹤並對焦個別發言者。

預先安裝的視訊會議應用程式
LG One:Quick Remote Meeting

LG 的視訊會議應用程式 One:Quick Remote Meeting 與 One:Quick Works 可完美搭配，讓使用者可以共用各種格式的文件、執行即時互動式繪圖並自動偵測另一端發言者的身分。

預先安裝的視訊會議應用程式，LG One:Quick Remote Meeting

輕鬆使用會議 App Store

包括用於安裝視訊會議和協作應用程式的快捷方式，有助於提高使用者工作效率。真正的多合一視訊會議解決方案必須可以使用各種視訊會議應用程式。

輕鬆使用會議 App Store

*奠基於 Windows 10 IoT 完美的擴充性

多點觸摸和註釋

多點觸摸和註釋

One:Quick Works 配備 In-cell 觸控功能，將 10 點多點觸控的概念化為現實。還可以透過電子郵件分享會議中建立的筆記、文字、繪圖和影像等文件。

錄音

錄音

無需獨立儲存會議記錄，可以透過錄音功能直接記錄會議並透過電子郵件與與會者共用文件。

分割視圖實現多工功能

分割視窗，
實現多工功能

可同時開啟多個分割視窗，讓會議室中的成員可以同時共用文件並組織想法。

最佳化的使用者體驗

最佳化的使用者體驗

提供使用者方便使用的介面，從調整會議網路設定、螢幕分割乃至顯示設定。支援使用 One:Quick Works 啟動工具，快速輕鬆存取視訊會議應用程式。

最佳化的使用者體驗

雙向安裝

雙向安裝

可根據周圍環境和使用者的特定需求，調整安裝方式。可選擇壁掛安裝以最有效利用空間或使用 2 桿支架進行桌上安裝。

時尚設計，榮獲紅點設計獎

One:Quick Works 以其令人驚豔的獲獎設計，完美與其他工作空間融合。提供所有與會者實用工作空間的同時，還提升環境美感。

時尚設計

通過 ENERGY STAR® 認證

在 Digital Connect 探索更多展示空間

企業/政府會議室

更深入了解

醫院會議室

更深入了解
列印

所有規格

面板

  • 螢幕尺寸（吋）

    55"

  • 面板技術

    IPS

  • 背光類型

    Edge

  • 長寬比

    16:9

  • 原始解析度

    3840x2160 (UHD)

  • 更新率

    60Hz

  • 亮度

    450nit (Typ.)

  • 對比度

    1000:1

  • 動態 CR

  • 色域

    NTSC 72%

  • 視角 (H x V)

    178x178

  • 色彩深度（顏色數量）

    10-bit(D),1.07 Billion colors

  • 反應時間

    9ms

  • 表面處理（霧度）

    Haze (12%, in-TOUCH Pol.)

  • 使用壽命

    50,000Hrs (min.)

  • 運作時間（小時 / 天）

    24/7

  • 縱向 / 橫向

    否 / 是

連接性

  • HDMI 輸入

    是(2)

  • HDMI 輸入（HDCP 版本）

  • DP 輸入

    是(1, USB Type C)

  • DVI-D 輸入

  • RGB 輸入

  • 音訊輸入

  • RS232C 輸入

  • RJ45(LAN) 輸入

    是(1)

  • 紅外線輸入

  • USB 輸入

    USB3.1 Type A(2), USB Type C(1)

  • HDMI 輸出

  • DP 輸出

    是(1, USB Type C(DP ALT MODE))

  • 音訊輸出

  • 觸控 USB

  • 外接喇叭輸出

  • RS232C 輸出

  • RJ45(LAN) 輸出

  • 紅外線輸出

  • 菊花鏈

機械規格

  • 邊框顏色

    Silver

  • 邊框寬度

    57.2 / 26.2 / 26.2 / 28.9 mm (T/R/L/B)

  • 重量（頂部）

    26kg

  • 重量（頂部 + 支架）

    26.6kg

  • 包裝重量

    31kg

  • 顯示器尺寸 (W x H x D)

    1,265 × 769.5 × 61.8 mm

  • 含支架的顯示器尺寸 (W x H x D)

    1,265 × 815 × 290 mm

  • 紙箱尺寸 (W x H x D)

    1372 x 903 x 168mm (W/O Stand)

  • 把手

  • VESATM 標準安裝介面

    300x300

功能 - 硬體

  • 內部記憶體 (eMMC)

  • Wi-Fi/BT（內建）

    802.11ac 2x2

  • 溫度感應器

  • 自動亮度感應器

  • 加速度（陀螺儀）感應器

  • 電源指示燈

  • 本地按鍵操作

  • 風扇（內建）

功能 - 軟體

  • 作業系統版本 (webOS)

    Windows 10 IOT Enterprise (Value)

  • 本地內容排程

  • 群組管理工具

  • USB 隨插即播

  • 故障轉移

  • 開機標誌圖片

  • 無訊號圖片

  • RS232C 同步

  • 本地網路同步

  • 背光同步

  • 子母畫面

  • 多重畫面

  • 螢幕共享

  • 影片標籤

  • 透過網址播放

  • 螢幕旋轉

  • 外部輸入旋轉

  • 不間斷播放

  • 平鋪模式設定

  • 設定資料拷貝

  • SNMP

  • ISM 方法

  • 自動設定 ID

  • 狀態寄送

  • 控制管理器

  • Cisco 認證

  • Crestron Connected

  • 智慧節能

  • PM 模式

  • LAN 喚醒

  • 可上網

  • 藍牙信標

  • HDMI-CEC

  • SI 伺服器設定

  • webRTC

  • Pro:Idiom

  • 亮度補償

  • 灰階白平衡設定

  • 掃描反轉

環境條件

  • 作業溫度

    0 °C to 40 °C

  • 作業濕度

    10% to 80%

電源

  • 供電

    AC 100-240V~, 50/60Hz

  • 電源類型

    Built-In Power

能源消耗

  • 典型值

    127W

  • 最大值

    245W

  • BTU（英制熱量單位）

    71.802395

  • 智慧節能 (70%)

    30±10%(for HDMI1/2)

  • DPM

    0.5W↓

  • 關機

    0.5W↓

音效

  • 喇叭（內建）

    是(10W x 2)

認證

  • 安全性

    CB / NRTL

  • EMC

    FCC Class "B" / CE

  • ERP / 能源星級

    是 / Energy Star 8.0

  • ePEAT（限美國）

OPS 相容性

  • OPS 類型相容

  • OPS 電源內建

軟體相容性

  • SuperSign CMS

  • SuperSign Control+

  • SuperSign WB

  • SuperSign Cloud

  • Promota

  • 手機 CMS

  • Connected Care

語言

  • OSD

    English, French, German, Spanish, Italian, Korean , Chinese(Simplified), Chinese(Original), Portugues(Brazil), Swedish, Finnish, Norwegian, Danish, Russian, Japanese, Portugues(Europe), Dutch, Czech, Greek, Arabic, Türkçe

配件

  • 基本

    HDMI Cable, Remote Controller(include battery 2ea),
    Touch Pen, Pen tip, Manual, Warranty Card, IG

  • 選購

    2 pole Stand(ST-653TW)

特殊功能

  • 傾斜（朝下）

  • 防護等級

  • 敷形塗層（電源板）

  • 電源保護

  • 陽光直射

專用功能 - 觸控

  • 適用的觸控物件尺寸

    Ø8 mm

  • 反應時間（根據 Windows 10 電腦上的「小畫家」應用程式）

    35mm ↓

  • 介面

    USB1.1

  • 作業系統支援

    Windows 10 or higher

  • 多點觸控

    MAX 10 Points

專用功能 - 創意板

  • CPU

    AMD Ryzen Embedded V1605B

  • 記憶體 (RAM)

    8GB

  • 儲存空間

    SSD 256GB

專用功能 - ONE:QUICK

  • 圖形

    AMD Radeon Vega

  • Wi-Fi

    802.11ac 2x2

  • 藍牙

    Bluetooth 5.0

  • 快捷列

  • Home Dashboard

  • 分割視圖_全 / 半

  • 分割視圖_客製模板

  • 拷貝

  • 螢幕截圖

  • 會議（語音）錄音

  • 檔案分享

  • 相容性 One:Quick 分享

  • One:Quick 遠端會議

  • 閱讀器模式（藍光）

  • 內建應用程式

    Chrome, Skype (Preloaded)
    MS Whiteboard (Download link)

  • 相機_解析度

    3840x2160 (UHD)

  • 相機_視野 (FoV)

    120°

  • 相機_變焦 (ePTZ)

    4x Zoom

  • 相機_影片幀數

  • 麥克風_陣列

    10EA

  • 麥克風_波束成形

  • 麥克風_拾音範圍

    6m

  • 保固

    3 Years (Panel)
    1 Year (PC Board)

如需獲得得更多技術文件和資訊，請瀏覽 LG B2B 商業合作夥伴專區