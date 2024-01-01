About Cookies on This Site

互動式電子白板

規格

支援

資源

互動式電子白板

75TC3D-B

互動式電子白板

(0)
列印

所有規格

PANEL

  • Screen Size

    75”

  • Native Resolution

    3,840 x 2,160 (UHD)

  • Brightness(Module, Typ., cd/m²)

    500

CONNECTIVITY

  • Input

    HDMI (3), DP, DVI-D, RGB, Audio in, USB 3.0, USB 2.0, OPS USB 2.0

  • Output

    Touch USB 2.0 (2)

  • External Control

    RS232C in/out, RJ45 in

PHYSICAL SPECIFICATION

  • Bezel Width

    41.6 mm(T/L/R/B)

  • Monitor Dimension (W x H x D)

    1,732.8 x 1011.1 x 69.7 mm (w/o Handle)

  • Weight (Head)

    74.5 kg

  • Carton Dimensions (W x H x D)

    1,870 x 1,264 x 285 mm(with pallet)

  • Packed Weight

    94 kg

  • VESA™ Standard Mount Interface

    600 x 400 mm

ENVIRONMENT CONDITIONS

  • Operation Temperature

    0°C to 40°C

  • Operation Humidity

    10 % to 80 %

POWER CONSUMPTION

  • Typ.

    ≤ 240 W

  • Smart Energy Saving

    ≤ 170 W

STANDARD(CERTIFICATION)

  • Safety

    UL / cUL / CB / TUV / KC

  • EMC

    FCC Class "A" / CE / KCC

SOFTWARE COMPATIBILITY

  • Content Management Software

    SuperSign Premium

  • Control and Monitoring Software

    SuperSign Link

MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS FOR LG IDB DUO

  • OS (Windows 32bit or 64bit)

    Windows 7, Windows 10

  • OS (macOS)

    macOS 10.12 Sierra, MacOS 10.13 High Sierra

  • CPU (Windows)

    2.7GHz+ Dual Core Broadwell or higher

  • CPU (macOS)

    Any CPU which supports Sierra or High Sierra

  • Memory

    4GB RAM

  • Hard Drive

    1GB of free space

  • Graphics Hardware (Windows)

    Intel Iris or higher, Nvidia, ATI

  • Graphics Hardware (macOS)

    Any GPU which supports Sierra or High Sierra

ACCESSORY

  • Basic

    Remote Controller (include battery 2ea), Power Cord, QSG, HDMI (3M), Regulation Book, Phone to RS232C Gender, Touch Pen (2ea), Touch Pen Tip (1ea)

  • Optional

    OPS Kit (KT-OPSA), Wall Mount(LSW640A/B)

TOUCH

  • Touch type

    P-Cap(Ag Metal Mesh)

  • Available object size for touch

    more than Ø 6 mm

  • Accuracy

    2 mm

  • Interface

    USB 2.0

  • Protection Glass Thickness

    4T (Anti-Glare)

  • Multi touch point

    Max. 40 Points

如需獲得得更多技術文件和資訊，請瀏覽 LG B2B 商業合作夥伴專區