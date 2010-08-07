About Cookies on This Site

LG CreateBoard

LG CreateBoard

75TR3DK-BM

LG CreateBoard

(2)
填充影像的正面

使用 LG CreateBoard
達到全新的教室境界

課程在教室中進行，而掛在教室牆上的 LG CreateBoard 正在顯示課堂教材，同時在學生的平板電腦上分享。

*此頁的所有影像僅供示意。

各種教學範本

LG CreateBoard 提供各式各樣的教育範本和教學工具，例如直尺、乘法表和自黏便箋，以便學生積極參與並提供直覺式課堂教學。使用 LG CreateBoard 輕鬆編輯影像和影片，並透過 QR 碼與他人輕鬆分享建立的資源。

學生正在使用 LG CreateBoard 選單上使用各種直尺模型解題。

多點觸控

LG CreateBoard 可以同時偵測到高達 40 點，提供多點觸控功能。如此便可創造出逼真的黑板觸控體驗，協助學生輕鬆習慣並真正參與課堂內的教學。這便能讓學生發揮最大的專注力並自然參與。

在教室中，數名學生同時在 LG CreateBoard 螢幕上書寫。

*在 Android 環境中，最多可辨識 32 點，而在 Windows 環境中最多可辨識 40 點。
*在書寫應用程式中最多可辨識 10 點。

輕鬆儲存 / 匯入 / 匯出

LG CreateBoard 包括簡易的匯入和匯出功能。直接在 Google Drive 或 OneDrive 之間儲存與匯入資源，並可從 USB 隨身碟匯入檔案 (使用者可以瀏覽儲存在 USB 儲存裝置上的資源)。

上課用的教材可以在課後透過 LG CreateBoard 的匯入和匯出功能分享。

無線 ScreenShare

LG CreateBoard Share 應用程式安裝於裝置上時，LG CreateBoard Share 即可讓使用者最多顯示 9 個共用畫面，或在畫面上即時顯示檔案。此外，主機的檔案也可輕鬆傳送至連線到 LG CreateBoard Share 應用程式的任何裝置，並提供主機的數個快速控制項。

LG CreateBoard 可透過應用程式和網站即時與多項裝置分享畫面。

*LG CreateBoard 也支援在相同網路內 PC (透過網站) 和行動裝置的無應用程式分享功能。
*如需更穩定的連線，我們建議安裝專用的應用程式 (LG CreateBoard Share)。

LG ConnectedCare DMS

LG ConnectedCare DMS 是適用於遠端監控、控制及管理教育環境中 LG CreateBoard 狀態的雲端解決方案。此功能可讓 IT 管理員在作業裝置上操作和管理重要資源，而不必親身造訪現場。

IT 管理正在透過 LG ConnectedCare DMS 管理/控制 LG CreateBoard。

*LG ConnectedCare DMS 需要另外購買。
*「LG ConnectedCare DMS」服務的可用性依區域而有所不同，因此如需詳細資訊，請聯絡您當地的 LG 銷售代表。
*LG ConnectedCare 在雲端環境下支援現今的 TR3DJ/TR3PJ/TR3DK 系列 (未來將多一款)。

遙控 / 排程

 

包括開機/關機、排程、亮度和螢幕鎖定功能等常用的控制可使用遙控器操作。

廣播 / 警示訊息

 

訊息與一系列的其他內容可從主系統傳送至已連線到 LG ConnectedCare DMS 的個別教室裝置。倘若發生如火災或天災等緊急情況，則可手動在系統上發佈警示訊息，協助教師和學生立即採取安全措施。

使用者可設定接收八大類別的警告/錯誤訊號臨界值：顯示溫度、CPU 使用率等。 在類別中輕鬆指出目前問題的狀態，以便即時迅速反應。 問題可使用 LG ConnectedCare DMS 解決方案從遠端管理。

臨界值設定

 

使用者可設定八大類別中的臨界值，包括顯示溫度、記憶體使用量或訊號，並可根據其臨界值接收警告或錯誤通知。

監控和故障診斷

 

工程師可即時查看狀態並遠端診斷問題。此外，也可分類問題目前的狀態，以便輕鬆檢視和快速反應。

問題管理

 

LG ConnectedCare DMS 解決方案可進行遠端問題管理。這可讓管理變得更安全、更有效率，進而在教室內穩定操作。

藍芽連線

LG CreateBoard 支援無線藍牙連線至各種裝置，例如喇叭、滑鼠、鍵盤等。這是打造混合式環境的最佳方案，以便線上與離線課堂可順暢地進行。

LG CreateBoard 可透過藍牙無線連線至如鍵盤、滑鼠和喇叭等裝置。

C-Type 連接

USB-C 連接功能可簡化連接作業，以便僅透過單一纜線同時進行充電與資料傳送。

LG CreateBoard 透過 USB-C 連接輕鬆傳輸資料，最高可同時進行 65W 充電。

*USB Type-C 纜線另售。

使用 QR 即可輕鬆完成登入，節省課堂準備時間，而且只要登出就能強化個人資訊安全性。

用於輕鬆雲端存取
的 QR 登入

首頁畫面上的 QR 碼可用於個人裝置驗證，縮短課堂準備時間。只要透過一次 QR 驗證，使用者即可在 LG CreateBoard 上註冊各式各樣的應用程式，包括 Google Drive 與 OneDrive，無須任何其他登入程序。完成一堂課後，使用者只要按一下登出按鈕即可中斷連線，因此降低個人資訊外洩的風險。
多虧了 LG CreateBoard 的無閃爍功能，即便您長時間注視螢幕，您仍可更舒適地使用裝置。

進階護眼功能

LG CreateBoard 已導入無閃爍功能。由於顯示器的背光閃爍次數減少，因此使用者可以更舒適地使用裝置，即便是長時間使用裝置。
LG CreateBoard 設有前置連接埠，例如 USB 和 HDMI。

前置連接設計

LG CreateBoard 搭仔前置顯示連接埠和喇叭，因此非常適用於教師和學生使用，以更身歷其境的音效、更輕鬆地提供內容。
內建 OPS 插槽可用於輕鬆安裝 OPS，提供使用者更多擴充功能性，而無需使用外部桌面。

內建 OPS 插槽

LG CreateBoard 支援 OPS 插槽，方便您輕鬆地將 OPS 桌面安裝於 LG CreateBoard 背面，省去連線到外部桌面的麻煩，提供您更多擴充功能。

* OPS：開放式易插拔規格
智慧檢視功能包括多重視窗模式 (並排顯示資料) 和子母畫面模式 (在顯示的資料上疊加其他資料)。

智慧檢視

LG CreateBoard 的智慧檢視功能提供有效率的教學。兩份以上的教材可同時在同一螢幕上顯示，而不必重複按下 Alt-tab 鍵，因而讓教學變得更方便、更有效率。兩份教材可以並排顯示 (多重視窗模式)，或一份教材可以重疊在其他教材上 (子母畫面模式)。

* 多重視窗模式可能不適用於某些應用程式。 
* PIP 模式適用於外部來源畫面。
如果在一段時間內無輸入，則會變成待機模式，並可設定時間自動開機或關機，以節省電源。

省電

裝置在使用者設定的一段時間內未收到外部輸入訊號時，裝置就會進入待機模式。裝置也可以在使用者設定的特定時間或日子自動開機或關機，以便節省能源。

安全功能

螢幕鎖定

 

教師可使用螢幕鎖定功能來鎖定螢幕，然後輸入密碼解鎖。使用者可在設定選單中設定螢幕鎖定，以保護裝置不讓未識別的使用者使用。

安全模式

 

LG CreateBoard 支援可停用 LG CreateBoard Share 功能的安全模式，以免未經授權的內容在各種裝置上顯示。

USB 鎖定模式

 

USB 鎖定模式是安全措施，有助於防止資料被複製到未授權的裝置，這對於在安全極其重要的空間使用時至關重要。

自動移除檔案

 

使用者可設定 LG CreateBoard，以定期刪除檔案，提升安全性。

列印

所有規格

PANEL

  • Screen Size

    75”

  • Panel Technology

    IPS

  • Back Light Type

    Direct

  • Aspect Ratio

    16 : 9

  • Native Resolution

    3840x2160 (UHD)

  • Refresh Rate

    60Hz

  • Brightness

    440nit(wo Glass, max), 390nit (wo Glass, typ)
    400nit(w Glass, typ), 350nit (w Glass, typ)

  • Contrast Ratio

    1200:1

  • Dynamic CR

    5000:1

  • Color gamut

    NTSC 72%

  • Viewing Angle(H x V)

    178°(H/V)

  • Color Depth

    10bit(8bit + FRC)

  • Response Time

    8ms

  • Surface Treatment(Haze)

    Haze 25%

  • Life time

    50,000hrs (L30)

  • Operation Hours (Hours/Day)

    16/7

  • Portrait / Landscape

    No / Yes

CONNECTIVITY(JACK INTERFACE)

  • Input

    HDMI (3, HDCP2.2), RGB (1, VGA), Audio In, RS232C IN, RJ45(LAN), USB3.0 Type A (4), USB2.0 Type A(1), USB Type-C(1, USB-PD, DP-Alt,)

  • Output

    DP Out (HDMI Out), Audio Out (1, Optical 1(SPDIF)), Touch USB (2), RJ45(LAN)

MECHANICAL SPECIFICATION

  • Bezel Color

    Black

  • Bezel Width

    T/R/L/B : 15/15/15/44mm

  • Weight(Head)

    47.3Kg

  • Packed Weight

    60.6Kg

  • Monitor Dimension(W x H x D)

    1709×1020×88mm

  • Carton Dimensions(W x H x D) (Box outer size)

    1863×1140×225mm

  • Handle

    Yes

  • VESA™ Standard Mount Interface

    800×400mm

KEY FEATURE

  • HW

    Internal Memory (64GB), Built-in Wi-Fi (Slot type), Auto Brightness sensor, Power Indicator

  • SW

    Android 11 (Android 13 starting from July 2024), Background Image (Booting Logo Image), Multi-screen (PIP (1 external source), PBP(1 external source)), Screen Share (LG CreateBoard Share), Power (Smart Energy Saving (Energy Saving))

ENVIRONMENT CONDITIONS

  • Operation Temperature

    0 ~ 40 °C

  • Operation Humidity

    10 ~ 90 % RH

POWER

  • Power Supply

    100-240V~ 50/60Hz 4.0A

  • Power Type

    Built-In Power

POWER CONSUMPTION

  • Typ.

    225

  • Max.

    430

  • BTU (British Thermal Unit)

    768 BTU/Hr(Typ.), 1467 BTU/Hr(Max)

  • DPM

    ≤0.5W

  • Power off

    ≤0.5W

SOUND

  • Speaker

    Yes (15W x 2)

CERTIFICATION

  • Safety

    CB / NRTL

  • EMC

    FCC Class "A" / CE / KC

  • ErP / Energy Star

    Yes / Yes

OPS COMPATIBILITY

  • OPS Type Compatible

    Yes (Slot)

  • OPS Power Built In

    Yes

SOFTWARE COMPATIBILITY

  • LG ConnectedCare

    Yes

  • LG ConnectedCare DMS

    Yes (DMS)

LANGUAGE

  • OSD

    English, Denmark, Finnish, German, Korean, Norwegian, Polski, Portugues(Europe), Portugues(Brazil), Romanian, Spanish, Swedish, Hungarian, Thai

ACCESSORY

  • Basic

    Power Cord 3 M*1, USB Cable (Type A-Type B) 5 M*1, HDMI Cable 3 M*1, Writing Pen*2pcs, User Manual, QSG, Carton Box, Remote Controller(include battery 2ea), Wifi module

  • Optional

    Wall Mount(WM-L000S), Floor Stand(ST-000F)

SPECIAL FEATURE

  • Touch - Available object size for touch

    Ø2 mm ↑ .

  • Touch - Reponse Time

    ≤5ms

  • Touch - Accuracy

    ±1mm

  • Touch - Interface

    USB2.0

  • Touch - Protection Glass Thickness

    3T(Anti-Glare)

  • Touch - Protection Glass Transmission

    88%

  • Touch - Operating System Support

    Windows 7/8/10/Linux/Mac/Android
    (Linux/Mac Support one point touch)

  • Touch - Multi touch point

    Max 40 points

ANDROID SYSTEM

  • SoC

    Quad core A55

  • GPU

    Mali G52MP2

  • Internal Memory - Storage

    64GB

  • Internal Memory - RAM

    8GB

  • Wi-Fi

    802.11a/b/g/n/ac/ax (WiFi 6)

  • LAN

    Gigabit LAN

  • Bluetooth

    Bluetooth 5.0

