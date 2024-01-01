About Cookies on This Site

所有規格

PANEL

  • Screen Size

    85.6

  • Panel Technology

    IPS

  • Back Light Type

    Edge

  • Aspect Ratio

    16 : 9

  • Native Resolution

    3,840 x 2,160 (UHD)

  • Brightness(Typ., cd/m², w/ Protection Glass)

    350

  • Contrast Ratio

    1,000:1

  • Viewing Angle (H x V)

    178 x 178

  • Response Time

    8ms(G to G)

  • Life Time (Typ.)

    50,000 Hrs (Typ.)

  • Operation Hours

    16Hr

  • Orientation

    Landscape

CONNECTIVITY

  • Video / Audio

    HDMI (3), DP, DVI-D, USB

  • External Control

    RS232C In/Out

  • USB

    USB 2.0 (2), USB Type C(USB2.0), Touch Out(USB2.0,B Type)(2)

MECHANICAL SPECIFICATION

  • Bezel Color

    Black

  • Bezel Width

    (T/L/R/B) set: 28.8mm

  • Monitor Dimension (W × H × D)

    1952.6 X 1164.1 X 86.4mm

  • Weight (Head)

    66.7 kg

  • Carton Dimensions (W × H × D)

    2190 X 1470 X 371mm

  • Packed Weight

    96.4kg

  • Handle

    Yes

  • VESA™ Standard Mount Interface

    600 x 400

ENVIRONMENT CONDITIONS

  • Operation Temperature

    0°C to 40°C

  • Operation Humidity

    10 % to 80 %

POWER

  • Power Supply

    100-240V~, 50/60Hz

  • Power Type

    Built-In Power

  • Power Consumption (Typ. / Max.)

    360W / 420W

SOUND

  • Speaker

    Built in(10W/Ch)

STANDARD(CERTIFICATION)

  • Safety

    CB / NRTL

  • EMC

    FCC Class "A" / CE / KC

MEDIA PLAYER COMPATIBILITY

  • OPS type compatible

    Yes

  • optional

    OPS Kit (KT-OPSF)

ACCESSORY

  • Basic

    Remote Controller, Power Cord, QSG, HDMI(3M), Regulation Book, Phone to RS232C Gender, Touch Pen(2ea, include battery 2ea), Pen Tip(12ea), Tip Remover(2ea), USB Type-C Cable, Ferrite Core Filter

SPECIAL FEATURE

  • IDB App

    Yes

TOUCH SPECIFICATIONS

  • Touch type

    In-cell

  • Available object size for touch

    Ø5 mm ↑

  • Reponse Time (PC Windows 10)

    70ms↓

  • Accuracy

    1.5mm

  • Interface

    USB 2.0

  • Protection Glass Thickness

    1.85T (Anti-Glare)

  • Protection Glass Transmission

    88%

  • Operating System Support

    Win7 professional, Win8.1, Win10

  • Multi touch point

    Finger : Max 20 Point (Windows), Finger: Max 10Point (webOS), Active Pen : Max 2 Point

