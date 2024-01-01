About Cookies on This Site

32吋 標準顯示器

規格

支援

資源

32吋 標準顯示器

32SE3KD

32吋 標準顯示器

(0)
列印

所有規格

顯示器

  • 螢幕尺寸

    32吋

  • 面板技術

    IPS

  • 長寬比

    16:9

  • 解析度

    1920 x 1080 FHD

  • 亮度

    350cd/m2

  • 比例

    1100:1

  • 動態對比度

    500,000:1

  • 可視角度 (H x V)

    178 x 178

  • 運作時間

    18小時

輸入/輸出

  • 輸入 - 數位

    HDMI x2、DVI

  • 輸入 - 類比

    RGB x1

  • 輸入 - 音訊

    Yes

  • 輸入 - 外部控制

    RS232C、RJ45、IR Receiver

  • 輸入 - USB

    1

  • 輸出 - 音訊

    External Speaker Out

  • 輸出 - 外部控制

    RS232C x1

音效

  • 左右平衡

    Yes

  • 音效功率

    20W (10W x2) for Internal Speaker

  • 喇叭開關

    Yes

電源

  • 電源類型

    100-240V~、50/60Hz

  • 消耗電壓 - 標準

    50W

  • 消耗電壓 - 智慧節能

    35W

  • 消耗電壓 - 關機

    0.5W

  • DPM 耗能

    0.7W

操作環境

  • 操作溫度

    0°C~40°C

  • 操作濕度

    10%~80%

安規認證

  • Safety

    UL / c-UL / CB / TUV / KC

  • EMC

    FCC Class "A" / CE / KCC

  • ErP / Energy Star

    Yes / Energy Star 6.0

尺寸

  • 邊框寬度

    13mm (T/R/L)、18mm (B)

  • 顯示器 - 寬 x 高 x 深

    729.4 x 428.9 x 55.5mm

  • 顯示器 - 重量

    5.4kg

  • 箱裝 - 寬 x 高 x 深

    810 x 510 x 132mm

  • 箱裝 - 重量

    6.7kg

  • VESA™ 標準安裝 (寬 x 高)

    200 x 200mm

軟體相容

  • SuperSign W/C

    Yes / Yes

配件

  • 遙控器

    Yes (包含電池 2ea)

  • 電源線

    Yes

  • 說明書

    Yes

  • RGB Cable

    Yes

  • IR Receiver

    Yes

  • RS232C

    Yes

  • QSG

    Yes

  • 支架

    選購 ST-322T

  • 壁掛支架

    選購 LSW230B

如需獲得得更多技術文件和資訊，請瀏覽 LG B2B 商業合作夥伴專區