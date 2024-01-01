We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
42" VS20 LCD系列 超薄邊框的商用顯示器
所有規格
顯示器
-
螢幕尺寸
42吋
-
面板技術
IPS
-
長寬比
16:9
-
解析度
1920 x 1080 FHD
-
亮度
700cd/m2
-
動態對比度
3,000:1
-
可視角度 (H x V)
178 x 178
-
對比度
1200:1
-
反應時間
9ms (G to G)
輸入/輸出
-
輸入 - 數位
HDMI x1、DVI-D x1、Display Port x1
-
輸入 - 類比
PC Audio In x1
-
輸入 - 頻比
RGB x1、Shared Component x1、Shared AV x1
-
輸入 - 外部控制
RS232C x1、RJ45 x1
-
輸入 - USB
1
-
輸出 - 數位
DVI x1
-
輸出 - 頻比
RGB
-
輸出 - 音訊
External Speaker Out
-
輸出 - 外部控制
RS232C x1
特殊功能
-
額外視訊
溫度感測器; 15x15並排顯示模式等
電源
-
電源類型
100-240V~、50/60Hz
-
消耗電壓 - 標準
170W
-
消耗電壓 - 智慧節能
130W
-
消耗電壓 - 關機
0.5W
-
DPM 耗能
1.0W (RGB、HDMI、DVI、Display Port)
操作環境
-
操作溫度
0°C~40°C
-
操作濕度
10%~80%
安規認證
-
Safety
UL / c-UL / TUV / SEMKO
-
EMC
FCC / CE
-
ErP / Energy Star
Yes / Yes
尺寸
-
邊框寬度
16.9mm
-
顯示器 - 寬 x 高 x 深
967 x 561 x 125mm
-
顯示器 - 重量
19.55kg
-
箱裝 - 寬 x 高 x 深
1129 x 706 x 241mm
-
箱裝 - 重量
24.8kg
-
VESA™ 標準安裝 (寬 x 高)
600 x 400mm
媒體播放器支援
-
外接媒體播放器
Yes
軟體相容
-
SuperSign W/C
Elite-W
配件
-
遙控器
Yes (包含電池 2ea)
-
電源線
Yes
-
說明書
Yes
-
D-Sub Cable
Yes