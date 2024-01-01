We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
47WL10
47吋 一般商用顯示器 (不含底座)
(0)
所有規格
顯示器
-
螢幕尺寸
47吋
-
面板技術
IPS (LED BLU)
-
長寬比
16:9
-
解析度
1920 x 1080 FHD
-
亮度
400cd/m2
-
動態對比度
500,000:1
-
可視角度 (H x V)
178 x 178
-
反應時間
9ms (G to G)
-
點距
6220800
-
可顯示色彩數
16.7 Million
-
平鋪模式 (Tile Mode)
Up to 15 x 15
-
節能模式
Yes
-
子母畫面 PIP / 雙畫面 PBP
Yes
輸入/輸出
-
輸入 - 數位
HDMI x1、DVI-D x1
-
輸入 - 類比
RGB x1
-
輸入 - 通訊
RS232C x 1; RJ45 x 1; IR Receiver x 1
-
輸入 - 音訊
RGB、DVI-D、Component (3.5Φ) x1
-
輸入 - USB
1
-
輸出 - 數位
DVI-D x1、RS232C x1、IR x1
-
輸出 - 音訊
External Speaker Out
特殊功能
-
按鍵鎖定
Yes
操作環境
-
溫度感應器
Yes
安規認證
-
Safety
UL / c-UL / CB scheme / TUV / FCC Class "B" / VCCI / C-tick / CE / KCC
尺寸
-
邊框寬度
19.4 (B)、15.3 (L/R/U)、19.9 (B)
-
顯示器 - 寬 x 高 x 深
1074 x 624 x 78mm
-
顯示器 - 重量
15.5kg
-
VESA™ 標準安裝 (寬 x 高)
400 x 400mm
保固
-
全機
三年
