47吋 中階超薄等邊框商用顯示器 (高亮度)
所有規格
顯示器
-
螢幕尺寸
47吋
-
面板技術
IPS
-
長寬比
16:9
-
解析度
1920 x 1080 FHD
-
亮度
700cd/m2
-
比例
1500:1
-
動態對比度
500,000:1
-
可視角度 (H x V)
178 x 178
輸入/輸出
-
輸入 - 數位
DVI-D x1
-
輸入 - 類比
RGB x1、Composite x1、Component x1
-
輸入 - 音訊
External Speaker Out
-
輸入 - 外部控制
RS232C、RJ45、IR Receiver
-
輸入 - USB
2.0 x1
-
輸出 - 數位
DVI-D x1、RGB x1、Composite x1、Component x1
-
輸出 - 音訊
External Speaker Out
音效
-
左右平衡
Yes
-
音效功率
20W (10W x2)
-
喇叭開關
Yes
特殊功能
-
按鍵鎖定
Yes
電源
-
電源類型
100-240V~、50/60Hz
-
消耗電壓 - 標準
120W
-
消耗電壓 - 智慧節能
85W
-
消耗電壓 - 關機
0.5W
-
DPM 耗能
1W (Set Only)、2W (with External Device)
操作環境
-
操作溫度
0°C~40°C
-
操作濕度
10%~80%
安規認證
-
Safety
UL / c-UL / CB scheme / TUV
-
EMC
FCC Class "A" / VCCI / C-tick / CE / KCC
尺寸
-
邊框寬度
11.5mm
-
顯示器 - 寬 x 高 x 深
1071.8 x 616 x 31mm
-
顯示器 - 重量
15.7kg
-
箱裝 - 寬 x 高 x 深
1197 x 770 x 140mm
-
箱裝 - 重量
19.4kg
-
VESA™ 標準安裝 (寬 x 高)
400 x 400mm
軟體相容
-
SuperSign W/C
Editing、Scheduling、Distribution & Play、Control
配件
-
遙控器
Yes
-
電源線
Yes
-
說明書
Yes
-
RGB Cable
Yes
-
IR Receiver
Yes
-
ESG
Yes
-
External Speaker
選購 SP-2000
-
支架
選購 ST-200T
-
壁掛支架
選購 AP-WX60、AP-WX70
保固
-
全機
三年