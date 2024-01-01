About Cookies on This Site

SE3KE 系列

規格

支援

資源

SE3KE 系列

49SE3KE-B

SE3KE 系列

(3)
列印

所有規格

PANEL

  • Screen Size

    49"

  • Native Resolution

    1,920 x 1,080 (FHD)

  • Brightness(Typ.,cd/m²)

    350

CONNECTIVITY

  • Input

    HDMI (2), DVI-D, RGB, Audio, USB

  • Output

    Audio (Off/Fixed/Variable)

  • External Control

    RS232C in/out, RJ45 in, IR in

MECHANICAL SPECIFICATION

  • Bezel Width

    11.9 mm (T/R/L), 18 mm (B)

  • Monitor Dimension (W × H × D)

    1,102.2 x 638.5 x 54 mm

  • Weight (Head)

    14.3 kg

  • Monitor with Optional Stand Dimensions (W x H x D)

    1,102.2 x 696.8 x 219.6 mm

  • Weight (Head+Stand)

    17.6 kg

  • Carton Dimensions (W × H × D)

    1,197 x 760 x 166 mm

  • Packed Weight

    17.4 kg

  • VESA™ Standard Mount Interface

    300 x 300 mm

ENVIRONMENT CONDITIONS

  • Operation Temperature

    0°C to 40°C

  • Operation Humidity

    10 % to 80 %

POWER

  • Power Supply

    100-240V~, 50/60Hz

  • Power Type

    Built-In Power

POWER CONSUMPTION

  • Typ. / Max.

    60 W / 95 W

  • Smart Energy Saving

    42 W

SOUND

  • Speaker

    20 W (10 W x 2)

STANDARD(CERTIFICATION)

  • Safety

    IEC 60950-1 / EN 60950-1 / UL 60950-1

  • EMC

    FCC Class "A" / CE / KC

  • ErP / Energy Star

    Yes (N/A for EU) / Yes (Energy Star 8.0)

MEDIA PLAYER COMPATIBILITY

  • OPS type compatible

    Yes

  • External Media player Attachable

    Yes (MP500/MP700)

SOFTWARE COMPATIBILITY

  • Content Management Software

    SuperSign CMS

  • Control and Monitoring Software

    SuperSign Control / Control+

ACCESSORY

  • Basic

    Remote Controller, Power Cord, QSG, RGB Cable, Regulation Book, Phone to RS232C Gender, IR Receiver

  • Optional

    Stand (ST-492T), Media Player, Wall Bracket (LSW350B), VESA Adapter (AM-B330S), Wi-Fi Dongle (AN-WF500), Touch Overlay (KT-T49E)

如需獲得得更多技術文件和資訊，請瀏覽 LG B2B 商業合作夥伴專區