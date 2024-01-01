55 吋 UHD 顯示器

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
高解析度顯示器
它的解析度是 FHD 的四倍，滿足客戶的視覺需求。此外，螢幕上的防眩光塗層可減少明亮照明環境下的螢幕反射，提高可視性和易讀性，為客戶提供舒適的螢幕。