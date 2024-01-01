We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
55吋 WS10 LED 系列 節能省電的商用顯示器
所有規格
顯示器
-
螢幕尺寸
55吋
-
面板技術
IPS (LED BLU)
-
長寬比
16:9
-
解析度
1920 x 1080 FHD
-
亮度
450cd/m2
-
動態對比度
50,000:1
-
可視角度 (H x V)
178 x 178
-
對比度
1300:1
-
反應時間
9ms (G to G)
輸入/輸出
-
輸入 - 數位
HDMI x1、DVI-D x1、Display Port x1 with HDCP
-
輸入 - 類比
Yes
-
輸入 - 頻比
RGB (D-Sub) x1、Component (D-Sub) x1、Composite (D-Sub) x1
-
輸入 - 外部控制
RS232C x1、RJ45 x1
-
輸入 - USB
1
-
輸出 - 數位
DVI x1
-
輸出 - 頻比
Component (D-Sub) x1、Composite (D-Sub) x1、RGB(D-Sub) x1
-
輸出 - 音訊
External Speaker Out
-
輸出 - 外部控制
RS232C x1
特殊功能
-
額外視訊
溫度感測器; 並排顯示模式(達5x5); 智慧節能; 多媒體播放; PIP/PBP; 自動亮度感測器; 自然模式; ISM方法; 鍵盤鎖; 節能
電源
-
電源類型
100-240V~、50/60Hz
-
消耗電壓 - 標準
140W
-
消耗電壓 - 智慧節能
110W
-
消耗電壓 - 關機
0.5W
-
DPM 耗能
1W (Set Only)、2W (with External Device)
操作環境
-
操作溫度
0°C~40°C
-
操作濕度
10%~80%
安規認證
-
Safety
UL / c-UL / CB scheme / TUV
-
EMC
FCC Class "B" / VCCI / C-tick / CE / KCC
-
ErP / Energy Star
Yes / Yes
尺寸
-
邊框寬度
33.5mm
-
顯示器 - 寬 x 高 x 深
1281.6 x 752.4 x 37.8mm
-
顯示器 - 重量
21.8kg
-
箱裝 - 寬 x 高 x 深
1354 x 858 x 159mm
-
箱裝 - 重量
26.8kg
-
VESA™ 標準安裝 (寬 x 高)
400 x 400mm
媒體播放器支援
-
外接媒體播放器
Yes
軟體相容
-
SuperSign W/C
Elite-W
配件
-
遙控器
Yes
-
電源線
Yes
-
說明書
Yes (含光碟)
-
RGB Cable
Yes