UL3E 系列 (聯強獨家代理)

所有規格
PANEL
-
Screen Size
60"
-
Native Resolution
3,840 x 2,160 (UHD)
-
Brightness(Typ.,cd/m²)
350
CONNECTIVITY
-
Input
HDMI (2), USB 2.0 (2)
-
Output
Audio (Optical)
-
External Control
RS232C In, RJ45 In
PHYSICAL SPECIFICATION
-
Bezel Width (Off-Bezel)
17.7 mm (T), 17.5 mm (L/R), 21.4 mm (B)
-
Monitor Dimension (W x H x D)
1,368 x 796 x 89.1 mm (w/Speaker)
-
Weight (Head)
19.4 kg
-
Carton Dimensions (W x H x D)
1,492 x 880 x 190 mm
-
Packed Weight
25.3 kg
-
VESA™ Standard Mount Interface
300 x 300 mm
ENVIRONMENT CONDITIONS
-
Operation Temperature
0°C to 40°C
-
Operation Humidity
10 % to 80 %
POWER
-
Power Supply
100-240V~, 50/60Hz
-
Power Type
Built-In Power
POWER CONSUMPTION
-
Typ.
112 W
-
Max
205 W
CERTIFICATION
-
Safety
UL
-
EMC
FCC Class A
-
ErP
N/A / Yes (Energy Star 7.0)
SOFTWARE COMPATIBILITY
-
Content Management Software
SuperSign CMS
-
Control and Monitoring Software
SuperSign Control+
ACCESSORY
-
Basic
Remote Controller, Power Cord, QSG, Safety Manual