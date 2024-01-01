We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
84吋 4K UHD 頂級顯示器
所有規格
顯示器
-
螢幕尺寸
84吋
-
面板技術
IPS
-
長寬比
16:9
-
解析度
3840 x 2160 4K UHD
-
亮度
500cd/m2
-
比例
1400:1
-
動態對比度
500,000:1
-
可視角度 (H x V)
178 x 178
-
運作時間
24小時
多媒體撥放器
-
顯示支援
4K UHD Cloning (by DP with HBR2)、Full HD Display (by DP port 4ea)
輸入/輸出
-
輸入 - 數位
HDMI x2、DVI-D x1、Display Port x1 with HDCP for all input
-
輸入 - 類比
RGB x1、Composite x1
-
輸入 - 音訊
RGB、DVI-D、AV
-
輸入 - 外部控制
RS232C、RJ45、IR Receiver (Internal) x1
-
輸入 - USB
2.0 x2
-
輸出 - 數位
DVI-D x1
-
輸出 - 類比
RGB x1
-
輸出 - 外部控制
RS232C x1、IR (Internal) x1
-
輸出 - 音訊
External Speaker Out
音效
-
左右平衡
Yes
-
音效功率
20W (10W x2)
-
喇叭開關
Yes
電源
-
電源類型
100-240V~、50/60Hz
-
消耗電壓 - 標準
350W
-
消耗電壓 - 智慧節能
200W
-
消耗電壓 - 關機
0.5W
-
DPM 耗能
1.5W
操作環境
-
操作溫度
0°C~40°C
-
操作濕度
10%~80%
安規認證
-
Safety
UL / c-UL / CB scheme / TUV
-
EMC
FCC Class "A" / VCCI / C-tick / CE / KCC
-
ErP / Energy Star
Yes / NA
尺寸
-
邊框寬度
27.9mm
-
機體 - 寬 x 高 x 深
1923 x 1109 x 51mm (Including Handle 101mm)
-
機體 - 重量
72.9kg
-
箱裝 - 寬 x 高 x 深
2034 x 1213 x 314mm
-
箱裝 - 重量
87.2kg
-
VESA™ 標準安裝 (寬 x 高)
600 x 400mm
軟體相容
-
SuperSign W/C
No / Yes
配件
-
遙控器
Yes (包含電池 2ea)
-
電源線
Yes
-
CD
Menuel、Elite-C、ESG
-
Display Port Cable
Yes
-
EYE-BOLT
Yes
-
External Speaker
選購 SP-2100
-
Media Player
選購 MP700、MP500
-
壁掛支架
選購 LSW630