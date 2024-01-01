About Cookies on This Site

多媒體播放器

規格

支援

資源

多媒體播放器

MP700

多媒體播放器

(0)
列印

所有規格

多媒體撥放器

  • CPU

    Intel Core i5-3610ME 2.7GHz (Dual Core)、Intel Core i7-3610QE 2.3GHz (Quad Core)

  • 晶片

    Mobile Intel QM77

  • 主記憶體

    DDR3 1333 2 SODIMM

  • 顯示卡

    AMD Radeon™ E6760 with 1GB VRAM

  • 硬碟

    SATA SSD 32G/64G 2.5" 1TB HDD

  • 作業系統

    Windows Embedded Standard 7 Professional (64bit)

  • 顯示支援

    4K UHD Cloning (by DP with HBR2)、Full HD Display (by DP port 4ea)

  • 解析度

    Maximum Resolution 3840x2160 @ 30Hz (DP)、Maximum Resolution 1920x1080 @ 75Hz (RGB)

輸入/輸出

  • 連接性

    intel 82579LM Gigabit (10/100/1000Mbps) Ethemet PHY

  • 輸入 - USB

    3.0 x1、2.0 x2

  • 輸入 - 迷你 PCI 外接卡槽

    Internally Ready

  • 輸出 - 數位

    RS232C x1

  • 輸出 - Line Out

    1ea

  • 輸出 - 顯示器

    DP with HBR2 x2ea、DP 1.1 x2ea、RGB out

電源

  • 電源類型

    100-240V~、50/60Hz

操作環境

  • 操作溫度

    5°C~40°C

  • 操作濕度

    10%~80%

  • 存放溫度

    -20°C~60°C

  • 存放濕度

    5%~95%

尺寸

  • 機體 - 寬 x 高 x 深

    260 x 40.1 x 275.9mm

  • 機體 - 重量

    2.3kg (SSD Suffix)、2.4kg (HDD Suffix)

  • 箱裝 - 寬 x 高 x 深

    332 x 99 x 345mm

如需獲得得更多技術文件和資訊，請瀏覽 LG B2B 商業合作夥伴專區