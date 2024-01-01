We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
多媒體播放器
所有規格
多媒體撥放器
CPU
Intel Core i5-3610ME 2.7GHz (Dual Core)、Intel Core i7-3610QE 2.3GHz (Quad Core)
晶片
Mobile Intel QM77
主記憶體
DDR3 1333 2 SODIMM
顯示卡
AMD Radeon™ E6760 with 1GB VRAM
硬碟
SATA SSD 32G/64G 2.5" 1TB HDD
作業系統
Windows Embedded Standard 7 Professional (64bit)
顯示支援
4K UHD Cloning (by DP with HBR2)、Full HD Display (by DP port 4ea)
解析度
Maximum Resolution 3840x2160 @ 30Hz (DP)、Maximum Resolution 1920x1080 @ 75Hz (RGB)
輸入/輸出
連接性
intel 82579LM Gigabit (10/100/1000Mbps) Ethemet PHY
輸入 - USB
3.0 x1、2.0 x2
輸入 - 迷你 PCI 外接卡槽
Internally Ready
輸出 - 數位
RS232C x1
輸出 - Line Out
1ea
輸出 - 顯示器
DP with HBR2 x2ea、DP 1.1 x2ea、RGB out
電源
電源類型
100-240V~、50/60Hz
操作環境
操作溫度
5°C~40°C
操作濕度
10%~80%
存放溫度
-20°C~60°C
存放濕度
5%~95%
尺寸
機體 - 寬 x 高 x 深
260 x 40.1 x 275.9mm
機體 - 重量
2.3kg (SSD Suffix)、2.4kg (HDD Suffix)
箱裝 - 寬 x 高 x 深
332 x 99 x 345mm