-45 度側視圖

使用者友善的
智慧型顯示器平台

用戶友善的 LG 顯示器平台 – WP600，是採用
webOS 6.0 的webOS 盒，可連接到現有的 LG 數位顯示器並對其進行升級。
它可以同時執行多個任務並提供流暢的內容播放。
還可以透過直覺的選單和便利的功能提供出色的使用者體驗。

WP600 與 LG 數位顯示器相連，可提供多項的功能。

*本資料表中的所有影像僅供說明之用，可能與實際產品有所不同。.

webOS 6.0
智慧型顯示器平台

WP600 可應用於任何類型的 LG 數位顯示器。 webOS 盒子提供用戶友善的功能以及商業使用所需的專用選單。 因此，用戶可以輕鬆管理和分發內容或同時為多個標牌開發基於網路的應用程式。 此外，WP600 還擴展了其控制顯示器的多功能能力。

此圖片顯示 WP600 將 LG 數位顯示器的 webOS（舊版）和非 webOS 類型升級至 webOS 6.0 智慧型顯示器平台。這樣，使用者可以輕鬆管理和分發網頁型應用程式。

WP600 支援 UHD 視頻播放，這個商場數位顯示器場景是其中一個例子。

支援 UHD
視頻播放

TWP600 支援 Ultra HD 高品質視頻播放，生動地展現色彩和細節，且畫質比 FHD 高四倍。只需要一個 webOS 盒，就能提供極佳的畫面品質。
WP600 允許使用者透過 RS-232C 連接線靈活地控制 LG 數位顯示器的亮度或音量，以獲得最佳的操作體驗。

顯示器控制功能

除了內容管理，WP600 亦可透過 RS232C 連接線將控制指令傳送至 LG 數位顯示器。因此，使用者可以靈活地設定多種顯示數值，例如電源、亮度或音量，以獲得最佳的操作體驗。
WP600 提供一個主目錄，當中有顯示器的目前狀態和嵌入式 CMS。

多合一主目錄

WP600 提供為顯示器而設的主目錄，助使用者一瞥就能看完所有顯示器操作的關鍵資訊。
儀表版上展示裝置資訊、內容管理目錄和快速設置的捷徑，助使用者提高效率。
使用者可使用多種裝置（包括遙控和筆記型電腦），為顯示器設置播放器、編輯器和排程器等。

嵌入式內容管理

嵌入式 CMS （Content Management System，內容管理系統） 允許使用者使用內容或外部來源來編輯內容，並設置播放清單，依據所需的時間表來播放。使用者可透過直覺式 GUI ，並使用多種輸入裝置（包括遙控和筆記型電腦），來輕鬆探索和管理內容。
可同時播放 4 個視頻，並透過多視頻標籤功能來分發內容。

多影片標籤

可使用多影片標籤功能來同時播放不同的影片。有了這項功能，當需要透過網頁應用程式同時傳遞多個內容項目時，您能夠更靈活地組織和部署內容。
PBP 在一個顯示器上提供四個螢幕，而 PIP 由主副螢幕以各種配置組成。

使用 PBP/PIP
展示多個畫面

PBP（Picture-By-Picture，畫面並排）功能讓您可在單一顯示螢幕顯示最多四個輸入來源，而 PIP（Picture-In-Picture，子母畫面）支援同時以各種配置，在主螢幕和副螢幕上進行播放。這樣，使用者就能靈活地為每個內容來源配置空間。
WP600 與 LG SuperSign 解決方案相容，並採用 SuperSign 來簡化製作和散佈內容的流程。

與 LG SuperSign 解決方案相容

LG SuperSign 是整合管理 LG 數位顯示器完整且不可或缺的解決方案。有了 SuperSign，您就可以更輕鬆地製作和散佈內容、簡化集中式監控和控制、節省商務時間，並在不同位置間更有效進行操作。
LG 員工正透過雲端型 LG 監控解決方案，遠端監控 LG 數位顯示器。

即時 LG ConnectedCare服務

選購 LG 雲端服務解決方案 ConnectedCare*，
更輕鬆快速地進行維護。遠端管理客戶工作場所螢幕顯示的狀態，以進行故障診斷和遠端控制服務，讓客戶業務得以穩定進行。


*「LG ConnectedCare」服務的可用性因地區而異。
所有規格

INFO

  • Year

    Y24

  • Month

    M02

CONNECTIVITY(JACK INTERFACE)

  • HDMI IN

    Yes(2), HDCP2.2

  • DP IN

    Yes(1), HDCP1.3

  • RS232C IN

    Yes(1), Phone-jack

  • RJ45(LAN) IN

    Yes (1)

  • IR IN

    Yes(1), Phone-jack

  • USB IN

    USB2.0 Type A(2)

  • HDMI Out

    Yes(1), FHD or UHD(4k,60)

  • DP Out

    Yes(1), SST, DaisyChain Only (input : DP)

  • RS232C Out

    Yes(1, phone jack)

MECHANICAL

  • Bezel Color

    Black

  • Weight (Head)

    0.87Kg

  • Packed Weight

    1.77Kg

  • Monitor Dimensions (W x H x D)

    258 x 36.5 x 186mm

  • Carton Dimensions (W x H x D)

    339 x 124 x 314mm

HW FEATURE

  • Internal Memory

    8GB

  • Wi-Fi (Built-in)

    Yes

  • Temperature Sensor

    Yes

  • Local Key Operation

    Yes

SW FEATURE

  • OS ver.

    webOS6.0

  • Local Contents Scheduling

    Yes

  • Group Manager

    Yes

  • USB Plug & Play

    Yes

  • Fail over

    Yes

  • No Signal Image

    Yes

  • Local Network Sync

    Yes

  • PIP

    Yes

  • PBP

    Yes (4)

  • Screen Share

    Yes

  • Video Tag

    Yes (4)

  • Play via URL

    Yes

  • Screen Rotation

    Yes

  • External Input Rotation

    Yes

  • Gapless Playback

    Yes

  • Tile Mode Setting

    Yes (Max. 15x15)

  • Setting Data Cloning

    Yes (RS-232C, Network, USB)

  • SNMP

    Yes

  • ISM Method

    Yes

  • Status Mailing

    Yes

  • Control Manager

    Yes

  • Wake on LAN

    Yes

  • Network Ready

    Yes

  • Beacon

    Yes

  • HDMI-CEC

    Yes (HDMI Out)

  • SI Server Setting

    Yes

  • webRTC

    Yes

  • Pro:Idiom

    Yes

ENVIRONMENT CONDITIONS

  • Operation Temperature

    0°C to 40°C

  • Operation Humidity

    10 % to 80 %

POWER

  • Power Supply

    AC 100-240V~, 50/60Hz

  • Power Type

    Built-In Power

  • Power Consumption (Typ.)

    23W

  • Power Consumption (Max.)

    27W

  • Power Consumption (British Thermal Unit)

    78.48 BTU/Hr(Typ.), 92.13 BTU/Hr(Max)

  • Power Consumption (DPM)

    0.5W@WOL Off

  • Power Consumption (Power Off)

    0.5W

CERTIFICATION

  • Safety

    CB/ NRTL

  • EMC

    FCC Class "A" / CE Class "A"

  • ErP / Energy Star

    Yes / No

SOFTWARE COMPATIBILITY

  • SuperSign CMS

    Yes

  • SuperSign Control / Control+

    Yes / Yes

  • SuperSign WB

    Yes

  • SuperSign Cloud

    Yes

  • Promota

    Yes

  • Mobile CMS

    Yes

  • Connected Care

    Yes

LANGUAGE

  • OSD

    English, French, German, Spanish, Italian, Korean , Chinese(Simplified), Chinese(Original), Portugues(Brazil), Swedish, Finnish, Norwegian, Danish, Russian, Japanese, Portugues(Europe), Dutch, Czech, Greek, Turkish, Arabic

ACCESSORY

  • Basic

    Remote Controller(include battery 2ea), Power Cord, QSG, HDMI Cable, Regulation Book, Phone to RS232C Gender

如需獲得得更多技術文件和資訊，請瀏覽 LG B2B 商業合作夥伴專區