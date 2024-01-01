We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
webOS 盒
使用者友善的
智慧型顯示器平台
webOS 6.0 的webOS 盒，可連接到現有的 LG 數位顯示器並對其進行升級。
它可以同時執行多個任務並提供流暢的內容播放。
還可以透過直覺的選單和便利的功能提供出色的使用者體驗。
WP600 與 LG 數位顯示器相連，可提供多項的功能。
*本資料表中的所有影像僅供說明之用，可能與實際產品有所不同。.
webOS 6.0
智慧型顯示器平台
此圖片顯示 WP600 將 LG 數位顯示器的 webOS（舊版）和非 webOS 類型升級至 webOS 6.0 智慧型顯示器平台。這樣，使用者可以輕鬆管理和分發網頁型應用程式。
所有規格
INFO
-
Year
Y24
-
Month
M02
CONNECTIVITY(JACK INTERFACE)
-
HDMI IN
Yes(2), HDCP2.2
-
DP IN
Yes(1), HDCP1.3
-
RS232C IN
Yes(1), Phone-jack
-
RJ45(LAN) IN
Yes (1)
-
IR IN
Yes(1), Phone-jack
-
USB IN
USB2.0 Type A(2)
-
HDMI Out
Yes(1), FHD or UHD(4k,60)
-
DP Out
Yes(1), SST, DaisyChain Only (input : DP)
-
RS232C Out
Yes(1, phone jack)
MECHANICAL
-
Bezel Color
Black
-
Weight (Head)
0.87Kg
-
Packed Weight
1.77Kg
-
Monitor Dimensions (W x H x D)
258 x 36.5 x 186mm
-
Carton Dimensions (W x H x D)
339 x 124 x 314mm
HW FEATURE
-
Internal Memory
8GB
-
Wi-Fi (Built-in)
Yes
-
Temperature Sensor
Yes
-
Local Key Operation
Yes
SW FEATURE
-
OS ver.
webOS6.0
-
Local Contents Scheduling
Yes
-
Group Manager
Yes
-
USB Plug & Play
Yes
-
Fail over
Yes
-
No Signal Image
Yes
-
Local Network Sync
Yes
-
PIP
Yes
-
PBP
Yes (4)
-
Screen Share
Yes
-
Video Tag
Yes (4)
-
Play via URL
Yes
-
Screen Rotation
Yes
-
External Input Rotation
Yes
-
Gapless Playback
Yes
-
Tile Mode Setting
Yes (Max. 15x15)
-
Setting Data Cloning
Yes (RS-232C, Network, USB)
-
SNMP
Yes
-
ISM Method
Yes
-
Status Mailing
Yes
-
Control Manager
Yes
-
Wake on LAN
Yes
-
Network Ready
Yes
-
Beacon
Yes
-
HDMI-CEC
Yes (HDMI Out)
-
SI Server Setting
Yes
-
webRTC
Yes
-
Pro:Idiom
Yes
ENVIRONMENT CONDITIONS
-
Operation Temperature
0°C to 40°C
-
Operation Humidity
10 % to 80 %
POWER
-
Power Supply
AC 100-240V~, 50/60Hz
-
Power Type
Built-In Power
-
Power Consumption (Typ.)
23W
-
Power Consumption (Max.)
27W
-
Power Consumption (British Thermal Unit)
78.48 BTU/Hr(Typ.), 92.13 BTU/Hr(Max)
-
Power Consumption (DPM)
0.5W@WOL Off
-
Power Consumption (Power Off)
0.5W
CERTIFICATION
-
Safety
CB/ NRTL
-
EMC
FCC Class "A" / CE Class "A"
-
ErP / Energy Star
Yes / No
SOFTWARE COMPATIBILITY
-
SuperSign CMS
Yes
-
SuperSign Control / Control+
Yes / Yes
-
SuperSign WB
Yes
-
SuperSign Cloud
Yes
-
Promota
Yes
-
Mobile CMS
Yes
-
Connected Care
Yes
LANGUAGE
-
OSD
English, French, German, Spanish, Italian, Korean , Chinese(Simplified), Chinese(Original), Portugues(Brazil), Swedish, Finnish, Norwegian, Danish, Russian, Japanese, Portugues(Europe), Dutch, Czech, Greek, Turkish, Arabic
ACCESSORY
-
Basic
Remote Controller(include battery 2ea), Power Cord, QSG, HDMI Cable, Regulation Book, Phone to RS232C Gender