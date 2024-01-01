About Cookies on This Site

55"WV70 系列專業電視牆商用顯示器

規格

支援

資源

55WV70MS

55WV70MS

55"WV70 系列專業電視牆商用顯示器

(0)
列印

所有規格

顯示器

  • 螢幕尺寸

    55吋

  • 面板技術

    IPS

  • 長寬比

    16:9

  • 解析度

    1920 x 1080 FHD

  • 亮度

    800cd/m2

  • 動態對比度

    500,000:1

  • 可視角度 (H x V)

    178 x 178

  • 反應時間

    8ms (WOT)

輸入/輸出

  • 輸入 - 數位

    HDMI x1、DVI-D x1、Display Port x1

  • 輸入 - 類比

    RGB x1、AV x1、Shared Component x1

  • 輸入 - 通訊

    RS232C x 1; RJ45 x 1; IR Receiver x 1

  • 輸入 - 音訊

    PC Audio In x1

  • 輸入 - USB

    1

  • 輸出 - 數位

    DVI-D x1、RGB x1、RS232C x1

  • 輸出 - 音訊

    External Speaker Out

操作環境

  • 溫度感應器

    Yes

安規認證

  • Safety

    UL / c-UL / CB / TUV / KC / FCC Class "B" / CE / KCC

尺寸

  • 邊框寬度

    3.4mm (L/T)、1.9mm (R/B)

  • 顯示器 - 寬 x 高 x 深

    1215 x 686 x 99mm

  • 顯示器 - 重量

    33.4kg

  • VESA™ 標準安裝 (寬 x 高)

    600 x 400mm

保固

  • 全機

    三年

如需獲得得更多技術文件和資訊，請瀏覽 LG B2B 商業合作夥伴專區