130" All-in-one LED

功能

圖庫

規格

支援

資源

尋找經銷商

130" All-in-one LED

LAA015F

130" All-in-one LED

(0)
無與倫比的視聽饗宴

130無邊框大螢幕

130" All-in-one LED 比四個 55 吋電視牆還大，且沒有了邊框，能完美顯示影像內容，並提供更加身臨其境的視覺體驗。
無與倫比的視聽饗宴

支援HDR10 Pro ，呈現生動細緻色彩

支援 HDR10 Pro ，寬廣的色域和更高對比度，讓影像變得更生動，帶來更震撼、逼真的視覺效果。
無與倫比的視聽饗宴

身臨其境的音效

130" All-in-one LED 不需加裝額外喇叭，就可享有震撼力十足的音效。整台螢幕配備內嵌式 162 W（4.5W x 36points）表面音效。不論距離多遠，所有會議參與者都能清楚聽到音訊內容。

PBP/PIP 多畫面功能

PBP（畫面並排）功能可在單一顯示螢幕上顯示最多 2 個輸入來源，而 PIP（子母畫面）支援同時以各種配置，播放主畫面盒子畫面。每個內容來源享有更多的彈性，可配置空間。
簡易設計 輕鬆安裝

提供多種安裝選擇

130" All-in-one LED 可依據不同環境，配合不同安裝方式。
簡易設計 輕鬆安裝

輕鬆遙控

不需連接電腦，使用遙控器就可輕鬆存取設定，例如畫面模式、音量等。其使用者介面與LG商用顯示器相同，讓客戶能夠轉換自如，不須重新學習使用方式。
簡易設計 輕鬆安裝

前維修

LED 螢幕採前維修設計，方便您輕鬆操作。其前方的 LED 模組，也可使用手或磁性工具來安裝或拆卸。
簡易設計 輕鬆安裝

自動設置

130" All-in-one LED 由主單元和八個附單元組成。每個單元會自動識別其位置和設定值，不需複雜的螢幕設定流程。
高效運作

配備高效能 SoC 及 webOS 作業系統

四核心 SoC 可同時執行多項作業，且不須媒體播放器，就順暢播放內容。另有 LG webOS 平台，提供簡易的GUI及應用程式開發工具。
高相容性

與 AV 控制系統相容

LED 螢幕已通過 Crestron Connected® 認證，與專業 AV 控制器的相容性更高，可進行完美的整合和自動化控制 *，提升業務管理效率。

SuperSign 解決方案

LED 螢幕與 LG SuperSign CMS 相容，是一套綜合性軟件解決方案，適用於內容管理整合。它讓內容製作和派播變得更容易，可幫企業提高跨地點的工作效率。

Signage365Care

LG 提供可選用的雲端服務解決方案 Signage365Care*，可更輕鬆且快速進行維護。它可遠端管理客戶工作場所顯示螢幕的狀態，進行故障診斷和遠端控制服務，確保客戶業務的穩定進行。

*LG產品不隨附安裝配件（壁掛架、支架等）。

* 網路控制

*「Signage365Care」的服務因地區而異，請聯絡所在地區的 LG 業務，進一步瞭解詳細資訊。

與 LG 軟體解決方案相容

列印

所有規格

PHYSICAL PARAMETERS

  • Pitch Name

    P1.5

  • Pixel Configuration

    3 in 1 SMD

  • Pixel Pitch (mm)

    1.50

  • Screen Resolution (WxH)

    1,920x1,080

  • Screen Dimension (W x H x D,mm)

    2,880 x 1,620 x 128.5 (w/o Screen Frame)

  • Screen Weight (kg)

    175 (w/o Screen Frame)

  • No. of Modules per Unit Case (W x H)

    4x3

  • Unit Case Resolution (W x H)

    640x360

  • Unit Case Dimensions (W x H x D, mm)

    960x540x128.5

  • Unit Case Surface Area (m²)

    0.518

  • Weight per Unit Case (kg/unit)

    Master: 20.85
    Slave: 19.24

  • Weight per Square Meter (kg/m²)

    37.6

  • Physical Pixel Density (pixels/m²)

    444,444

  • Flatness of Unit Case (mm)

    ±0.2

  • Unit Case Material

    Front : Die Casting Aluminum
    Rear : PC+ABS

  • Service Access

    Front and Rear

OPTICAL PARAMETER

  • Max. Brightness (cd/m²)

    500

  • Color Temperature

    6,500

  • Visual Viewing Angle (Horizontal)

    160

  • Visual Viewing Angle (Vertical)

    140

  • Brightness Uniformity

    95%

  • Color Uniformity

    ±0.015Cx,Cy

  • Contrast Ratio

    5,000

  • Processing Depth (bit)

    16(HDR10, HDR10 Pro)

ELECTRICAL PARAMETER

  • Power Consumption (W/Screen, Max.)

    2,900

  • Power Consumption (W/Screen, Avg.)

    980

  • Power Consumption (W/m², Max.)

    622

  • Power Supply (V)

    100 to 240

  • Frame Rate (Hz)

    50 / 60

  • Refresh Rate (Hz)

    3,840

  • Sound Output (Max.)

    162W

OPERATION CONDITIONS

  • Lifetime (Duration of Half Brightness in Hours)

    100,000

  • Operating Temperature (°C)

    0°C to 40°C

  • Operating Humidity

    10-80% RH

CERTIFICATION

  • Safety

    IEC 60950-1 / EN 60950-1 / UL 60950-1

  • EMC

    FCC Class A / CE / KC

  • Environment

    RoHS

CONNECTIVITY(EMBEDDED CONTROLLER)

  • Video Inputs

    HDMI In(3), DP In, USB

  • Control

    RJ45 In, RS232C In/out

  • Special Features

    Temperature Sensor, IR & Ambient Light Sensor, Audio Out, Crestron Connected(Network based control)

BASIC ACCESSORY

  • Basic Accessory

    Data Cable, LAN Cable, Power Cord, RS232C Gender (9pin to Phone Jack), Remote Controller, IR Receiver, Manual

如需獲得得更多技術文件和資訊，請瀏覽 LG B2B 商業合作夥伴專區