136” All-in-one LED

136” All-in-one LED

一體成型必要功能系列

* 此頁的所有影像僅供示意。

一體成型 LED 螢幕

LG 的136” All-in-one LED是 136 吋大型螢幕，乃一體成型套件且內建系統控制器。136” All-in-one LED不需要透過控制工具連線或模組配置，消除LED安裝困難且複雜的偏見。在經過簡易的安裝流程後，您只需如家用電視般，使用遙控器即可開啟螢幕。

一體成型 LED 螢幕

專屬配件套組

產品提供隨附飛行箱，其中包含所有必要的元件，包含和安裝工具。電動立架為選配配件，讓您可依據安裝環境輕鬆擺放。橫式壁掛架透過立架，您可調整螢幕高度，範圍從 2.0 公尺到 2.5 公尺

專屬配件套組

輕鬆安裝

136” All-in-one LED的安裝流程非常簡單。固定飛行箱中隨附的兩個機櫃後，將每個 LED 顯示器模組連接其上。最後插入電源線。方便簡單的安裝節省您的時間和人力，讓使用者能輕鬆操控 LED 螢幕。

輕鬆安裝

* 需要另行固定螺絲或安裝壁掛架/配件。

快速維修

快速維修

如因 LED 模組或主機板相關問題而故障，可從前方進行維修。可利用提供的磁力工具輕鬆卸下 LED 模組並在不需重新佈線的情況下快速更換。
簡易電源連接

簡易電源連接

LAEB 系列可使用單一或雙 AC 電源線* 操作，不需複雜的電源連接作業，就可輕鬆簡潔進行安裝。
* 兩條 AC 電源線需供 110V AC 使用。
在潮濕環境操作

在潮濕環境操作

136” All-in-one LED可在 90% RH* 的環境下操作。

*無冷凝

省電待機模式

省電待機模式

若在一段時間內未使用遙控器輸入訊號，螢幕會關閉，同時 LED 機櫃內的主要電路零部件轉為待機模式。可減少電源消耗。
所有規格

PHYSICAL PARAMETERS

  • Pixel Configuration

    3 in 1 SMD

  • Pixel Pitch (mm)

    1.56

  • Module Dimensions (W x H, mm)

    250 x 281.25

  • No. of Modules per Screen (WxH)

    12x6 (Total 72)

  • Screen Resolution (WxH)

    1,920x1,080

  • Screen Dimensions (W x H x D, mm)

    3,004.6 × 1,692.1 x 35.5

  • Screen Surface Area (㎡)

    5.06

  • Screen Weight (kg)

    131

  • Physical Pixel Density (pixels/m²)

    409,600

  • Flatness of Cabinet (mm)

    ±0.2

  • Cabinet Material

    Aluminum

  • Service Access

    Front

OPTICAL SPECIFICATIONS

  • Brightness

    800 nit

  • Color Temperature

    6,500

  • Visual Viewing Angle (H × V)

    160 × 160

  • Brightness Uniformity

    98%

  • Color Uniformity

    ±0.015Cx,Cy

  • Contrast Ratio

    3,000

  • Processing Depth (bit)

    16

ELECTRICAL SPECIFICATIONS

  • Power Consumption (W/Screen, Max.)

    3,000

  • Power Consumption (W/Screen, Avg.)

    1,200

  • Power Consumption (W/m², Max.)

    593

  • Power Consumption (BTU/hr/Screen, Max.)

    10,236

  • Power Consumption (BTU/hr/Screen, Avg.)

    4,094

  • Power Consumption (BTU/hr/m², Max.)

    2022

  • Power Supply (V)

    100 to 240

  • Frame Rate (Hz)

    50 / 60

  • Refresh Rate (Hz)

    ≥2880

OPERATION SPECIFICATIONS

  • Lifetime (Hours to Half Brightness)

    100,000

  • Operating Temperature(℃)

    0°C to +40°C

  • Operating Humidity

    <90%RH(without condensation)

  • IP Rating Front / Rear

    IP40 / IP20

CERTIFICATION

  • Certification

    CE,FCC,ETL,CB

ENVIRONMENT

  • Environment

    RoHS, REACH

CONTROLLER

  • Controller

    Embedded

如需獲得得更多技術文件和資訊，請瀏覽 LG B2B 商業合作夥伴專區