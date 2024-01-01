We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
136” All-in-one LED
一體成型必要功能系列
* 此頁的所有影像僅供示意。
一體成型 LED 螢幕
專屬配件套組
輕鬆安裝
* 需要另行固定螺絲或安裝壁掛架/配件。
*無冷凝
所有規格
PHYSICAL PARAMETERS
-
Pixel Configuration
3 in 1 SMD
-
Pixel Pitch (mm)
1.56
-
Module Dimensions (W x H, mm)
250 x 281.25
-
No. of Modules per Screen (WxH)
12x6 (Total 72)
-
Screen Resolution (WxH)
1,920x1,080
-
Screen Dimensions (W x H x D, mm)
3,004.6 × 1,692.1 x 35.5
-
Screen Surface Area (㎡)
5.06
-
Screen Weight (kg)
131
-
Physical Pixel Density (pixels/m²)
409,600
-
Flatness of Cabinet (mm)
±0.2
-
Cabinet Material
Aluminum
-
Service Access
Front
OPTICAL SPECIFICATIONS
-
Brightness
800 nit
-
Color Temperature
6,500
-
Visual Viewing Angle (H × V)
160 × 160
-
Brightness Uniformity
98%
-
Color Uniformity
±0.015Cx,Cy
-
Contrast Ratio
3,000
-
Processing Depth (bit)
16
ELECTRICAL SPECIFICATIONS
-
Power Consumption (W/Screen, Max.)
3,000
-
Power Consumption (W/Screen, Avg.)
1,200
-
Power Consumption (W/m², Max.)
593
-
Power Consumption (BTU/hr/Screen, Max.)
10,236
-
Power Consumption (BTU/hr/Screen, Avg.)
4,094
-
Power Consumption (BTU/hr/m², Max.)
2022
-
Power Supply (V)
100 to 240
-
Frame Rate (Hz)
50 / 60
-
Refresh Rate (Hz)
≥2880
OPERATION SPECIFICATIONS
-
Lifetime (Hours to Half Brightness)
100,000
-
Operating Temperature(℃)
0°C to +40°C
-
Operating Humidity
<90%RH(without condensation)
-
IP Rating Front / Rear
IP40 / IP20
CERTIFICATION
-
Certification
CE,FCC,ETL,CB
ENVIRONMENT
-
Environment
RoHS, REACH
CONTROLLER
-
Controller
Embedded