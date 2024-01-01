彩色透明 LED 薄膜

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
全色彩表現
LG 彩色透明 LED 薄膜利用 24 mm 的間距，展現令人驚豔的色域。可以最大化應用程式以呈現完整影片或影像，讓不同色彩組合化為可能。