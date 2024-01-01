About Cookies on This Site

彩色透明 LED 薄膜

功能

圖庫

規格

支援

資源

尋找經銷商

彩色透明 LED 薄膜

LAT240

彩色透明 LED 薄膜

(0)

高透明度

高透明度*(73%) 讓玻璃貼上薄膜後，仍可維持可見度而不會對原始設計造成負面影響。LED 關閉時，不會發現薄膜，完全與玻璃融為一體。

高透明度

全色彩表現

全色彩表現

LG 彩色透明 LED 薄膜利用 24 mm 的間距，展現令人驚豔的色域。可以最大化應用程式以呈現完整影片或影像，讓不同色彩組合化為可能。

自黏薄膜

輕鬆的空間創新

自黏薄膜

透明 LED 薄膜為自黏式，因此可以輕鬆將其粘貼到現有視窗玻璃的表面，而無需任何複雜的結構。

超凡的擴充性和彈性
輕鬆的空間創新

超凡的擴充性和彈性

可以自訂薄膜的尺寸和配置以滿足安裝區域需求。可以垂直或水平方式增加更多薄膜進行擴充，或者與邊框平行切割以滿足尺寸規格。

* 薄膜必須與邊框平行裁切 1 個像素

支援曲面格式
輕鬆的空間創新

支援曲面格式

透明 LED 薄膜支援最高達 1,100R 凹凸曲率，適用於曲面玻璃或視窗。可以將更多場所重新設計為著名地標。

系統連接

系統連接

※ 實際系統結構可能因以上範例的變更而不同

列印

所有規格

LAT240DT1

  • Pitch

    24±0.2mm

  • LED Type

    R, G, B 3in1 Color Package (SMD1818)

  • Resolution

    28 x 20

  • Pixels per Panel

    560

  • Pixel Density [point/m²]

    1,736

  • Brightness (After Calibration)

    >1,000nit

  • Contrast Ratio

    ≥ 100,000:1

  • Luminance Uniformity

    ≥ 70%

  • Chromaticity Uniformity

    Δu’v’≤0.015

  • Viewing Angle (H x V)

    120 x 120

  • Lifetime (Duration of Half Brightness in Hours)

    50,000

  • Daily Usage

    24 Hrs / 7 Days

  • Warranty

    2 Years

  • Transmittance

    73%

  • Operating Temperature

    0℃ ~ 45℃ (Indoor Glass Installation Only)

  • Curved Installation

    1,100R (Convex and Concave)

  • Film Trimming

    Yes (Parallel to the Bezel Side Only)

  • Film Surface Color Distortion

    No

  • Color Processing

    130/120/110 Level (R, G, B)

  • Colors

    1,716,000 Colors

  • Color Chromaticity

    Cx: 0.28±0.03, Cy: 0.28±0.03

  • Dimension (W x H x D)

    668 x 480 x 2.0 mm (with Front & Back Protection Film)

  • Weight

    0.73 kg

  • Power Consumption

    37W (Transparent panel 1EA + Bezel kit 1EA)

1ST BEZEL KIT

  • Dimension (W x H x D)

    547.3 x 63 x 24 mm

  • Weight

    0.45 kg

COMMON BEZEL KIT

  • Dimension (W x H x D)

    479.5 x 28.1 x 24 mm

  • Weight

    0.26 kg

UNIT CONTROLLER

  • Resolution

    960 x 540 (4 Unit Controllers Needed for FHD)

  • Interface

    Input : LVDS
    Output : RJ45 x4EA

  • Maximum Transmission Length

    100 m

  • Dimension (W x H x D)

    293 x 37 x 188.7mm

  • Weight

    1.5 kg

  • Temperature Sensor

    Yes

  • Power Consumption

    20 W

SYSTEM CONTROLLER

  • Video (Max. Input Resolution)

    DP: 3,840 x 2,160 @30Hz
    HDMI: 3,840 x 2,160 @30Hz
    DVI-D: 1,920 x 1,080 @60Hz

  • Input

    HDMI, DP, DVI-D, RS232C, RJ45 (w/o LED Indicator), IR Receiver (for Installation), USB 3.0

  • Output

    LVDS, DP, RS232C, RJ45 (w/o LED Indicator)

  • Dimension (W x H x D)

    293 x 40.1 x 193.3 mm

  • Weight (Head)

    1.6 kg

  • Temperature Sensor

    O

  • Light Sensor

    O

  • Source Selection

    HDMI, DVI-D, DP

  • TPC (Temporal Peak luminance Control)

    Yes

  • Power Consumption

    17W

  • CMS S/W

    Yes

  • Accessories

    Power cord, IR+Bright Sensor (1.5m), 4P Phone-to-RS232C Gender, ESG, Regulation book, Warranty Card

POWER

  • Dimension (W x H x D)

    183 × 86 × 28 mm

  • Weight

    0.769 kg

  • Input

    100~240V, 50~60Hz

  • Output

    19.5V/10.8A (210W)

  • Color

    White

  • DC Output Cable

    14AWG, 1.5m

  • Type

    L Type

如需獲得得更多技術文件和資訊，請瀏覽 LG B2B 商業合作夥伴專區