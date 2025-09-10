About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
提升郵輪體驗 首選航海級戶外 LED 顯示科技

提升郵輪體驗 首選航海級戶外 LED 顯示科技

提升郵輪體驗 首選航海級戶外 LED 顯示科技

GNPA083-CG
填充影像的前視圖
前視圖
-45 度側視圖
後視圖
-45 度後視圖
細節視圖 1
細節視圖 2
細節視圖 3
細節視圖 4
填充影像的前視圖
前視圖
-45 度側視圖
後視圖
-45 度後視圖
細節視圖 1
細節視圖 2
細節視圖 3
細節視圖 4

主要功能

  • 像素間距: 8.33 mm
  • 亮度: 6,000 nit (Max.)
  • 箱體重量: 4.6 kg / 箱體
  • 維修方向: 前 / 後 皆可
  • IP 等級 前 / 後: IP67 / IP67
更多

提升郵輪體驗
首選航海級戶外 LED 顯示科技

在豪華遊輪的游泳池甲板上，大型 LED 顯示器壁掛式安裝在郵輪上層結構的外牆上，面向泳池區域，巨大螢幕上的廣告清晰明亮。

*此頁面的所有圖像僅供參考。

全面升級郵輪體驗，打造奢華新航程

郵輪旅行不僅是交通工具，更是一段結合舒適與奢華的獨特時光。LG 航海級戶外 LED 顯示屏，從旅客登船的那一刻起，即以鮮明生動的畫面營造出沉浸式氛圍，為精彩航程揭開序幕。具備 IP67 防護等級的 GNPA 系列，即使安裝於泳池旁或戶外空間，也能穩定運行，讓所有乘客皆能盡情享受震撼視覺盛宴。

 

藉由 LG 的創新解決方案，輕鬆升級您的郵輪空間，融合奢華感受與絢麗視覺，帶來前所未有的尊榮體驗。

GNPA 系列顯示器安裝於豪華遊輪中央結構頂部的 LED 支撐結構上，面向泳池，相當顯眼，播放著生動的遊輪旅遊廣告。

堅固耐用，專為嚴苛環境而生

GNPA 系列採用航海級粉末塗層與覆膜塗層，專為抵抗海洋環境中的鹽分與腐蝕而打造，即使在嚴苛氣候與海邊環境下亦能穩定運作。箱體前後皆通過 IP67 防護認證，堅固設計特別適合海濱使用。前側隱藏式螺絲有效降低腐蝕風險，確保電源與數據連接穩定，不受濕氣與鹽分影響。此外，每個 LED 模組皆獨立配置接收卡與電源供應器，無需依賴機箱配置，提升整體穩定性與維護便利性。

GNPA 系列採用海事級粉體塗裝、保護塗層和通過 IP67 認證的設計，適用於臨海環境。

*金屬零件符合Qualicoat標準，耐用抗腐蝕更安心。

*數據與電源線纜同樣通過 IP67 防護認證，全面抵禦惡劣環境挑戰。

展示不同尺寸的 LED 機櫃。

彈性配置，輕鬆打造多樣化顯示方案

箱體尺寸可依顯示畫面配置靈活調整，基本單元為超大模組（400 × 600 毫米）。以超大模組為基礎，可搭配加強支架，組合成各種尺寸的超大型機箱，最高可達3,200 × 3,600 毫米。此設計大幅減少搬運多個小型箱體的繁瑣，提升安裝效率與便利性。

GNPA 系列提供前後兩側進入點，並可透過手把輕鬆更換模組。

簡易維護，快速保養無負擔

產品設計方便前後雙向拆裝，配備模組化機箱電源分配單元（PDU），輕鬆拆卸，維護迅速無負擔。此外，每個電源供應器（PSU）與接收卡均具備提把設計，方便快速更換，確保維修作業高效順暢。

完美兼容 LG 軟體解決方案，智慧操控無縫連接

在商業運營中，軟硬體整合是提升效率的關鍵。該產品兼容 LG 的 CVCA 系統控制器，能無縫連接LG多款軟體解決方案，包括SuperSign CMS、LED Assistant及LG ConnectedCare，助力客戶輕鬆掌控並優化營運管理。

LG 員工正使用雲端 LG 監控解決方案，遠端監控安裝在不同位置的 GNPA 系列。搭配 webOS 的系統控制器可讓 GNPA 系列相容於 LG 軟體解決方案。

*實際操作介面（GUI）可能因不同版本的 webOS（LG平台）而有所差異。

*LG ConnectedCare 服務的可用性因地區而異，且需另行購買，請洽詢當地 LG 業務代表了解詳情。

*LG ConnectedCare 可監控項目包括：主板（溫度、訊號狀態、FPGA版本、乙太網連線狀態）、接收卡（溫度、LED電源）。

*LG 軟體解決方案需另行購買。

*詳情請參考：www.lg-informationdisplay.com/solution/lg-business-cloud/lg-connectedcare

列印

所有規格

資訊

  • 型號名稱

    GNPA083-CG.ATTQ

物理參數

  • 像素配置

    Single SMD

  • 像素間距 (mm)

    P8.33

  • 模組解析度 (WxH)

    48 x 72

  • 模組尺寸（WxH，mm）

    400 x 600

  • 單一模組重量 (kg)

    4.6

  • 單一機櫃模組數 (WxH)

    1 x 1

  • 機櫃解析度 (WxH)

    48 x 72

  • 機櫃尺寸（W x H x D，mm）

    400 x 600 x 58

  • 機櫃表面積 (㎡)

    0.24

  • 機櫃重量（kg/台）

    4.6

  • 每平方公尺重量 (kg/㎡)

    19

  • 物理像素密度（像素/㎡）

    14,400

  • 機櫃平坦度 (mm)

    ±1.0

  • 機櫃材質

    Aluminum

  • 服務進入點

    Front & Rear

光學規格

  • 最大亮度（校準後，nit）

    Max. 6,000

  • 色溫 (K)

    3,200 ~ 9,300

  • 視角（橫向）

    160

  • 視角（縱向）

    120

  • 亮度均勻度

    0.97

  • 色彩均勻度

    ±0.03Cx,Cy

  • 對比度

    10,000:1

  • 處理深度（位元）

    16 (HDR10, HDR10 Pro)

電氣 規格

  • 耗能（W/機櫃，最大值）

    145

  • 耗能（W/機櫃，平均值）

    48

  • 耗能（W/㎡，最大值）

    605

  • 散熱（BTU/h/機櫃，最大值）

    494.74

  • 散熱（BTU/h/機櫃，平均值）

    163.776

  • 散熱（BTU/h/㎡，最大值）

    2064.26

  • 供電 (V)

    100 to 240

  • 幀率 (Hz)

    50 / 60

  • 更新率 (Hz)

    7,680

運作 規格

  • 作業溫度 (℃)

    -30℃ to +50℃

  • 作業濕度

    0~90%RH

  • IP 等級正面

    IP67

  • IP 等級背面

    IP67

  • LED 使用壽命（半亮度）

    100,000

標準

  • 認證

    CE, FCC, ETL
    EMC Class A, BS476 Part7 Class1
    & EN13501-1 Class B

環境

  • 環境

    RoHS, REACH

控制器

  • 控制器

    CVCA / CBCA / LCIN

90 度切角

  • 90 度切角

如需獲得得更多技術文件和資訊，請瀏覽 LG B2B 商業合作夥伴專區