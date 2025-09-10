提升郵輪體驗 首選航海級戶外 LED 顯示科技

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
彈性配置，輕鬆打造多樣化顯示方案
箱體尺寸可依顯示畫面配置靈活調整，基本單元為超大模組（400 × 600 毫米）。以超大模組為基礎，可搭配加強支架，組合成各種尺寸的超大型機箱，最高可達3,200 × 3,600 毫米。此設計大幅減少搬運多個小型箱體的繁瑣，提升安裝效率與便利性。