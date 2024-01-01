About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
齊眼高度的 LED

功能

圖庫

規格

支援

資源

尋找經銷商

齊眼高度的 LED

GSED025-GD

齊眼高度的 LED

(0)
Front view with infill image

齊眼高度的 LED

一個與行人等高的顯示屏安裝在街道上，一名路過的女士正在觀看著顯示屏上清晰影像品質的歌劇廣告。

*此頁面的所有圖像僅供參考。

一個大型顯示器安裝在街道上與視線齊平的位置。

戶外的視線優勢

不同於以往安裝在高處以確保可見度的大型屏幕，GSED 系列具有更低的像素間距 (2.5 mm)，可讓您以齊眼高度來輕鬆進行安裝，即使在較小的屏幕上也能準確顯示圖像。

這張圖片展示了產品後方的轉角支架的放大圖像。

堅固且易於保養的設計

GSED 系列轉角支架提供穩固的安裝，降低扭曲風險。其前後兩側具有無障礙性，在不同的安裝環境下，維修都變得更加輕鬆。

信號冗餘支援

GSED 系列產品旨在支持信號的冗餘，為使用者提供舒適便利的體驗。透過額外的系統控制器，客戶可以獲得持續運行，雙控制器可減少屏幕故障，具有雙向信號輸入。

在沒有信號冗餘的情況下，錯誤將從顯示的開始處被屏蔽。然而，在訊號重疊的情況下，僅有錯誤的部分會被屏蔽。

*為了正確使用信號冗餘，視頻傳輸系統必須被合適地安排。請與 LG 工程師聯繫以確認。

與 LG 軟體解決方案相容

當與LG的CVEA系統控制器連接時，GSED系列相容於LG軟體解決方案，包括SuperSign CMS、LED Assistant和ConnectedCare，幫助客戶正常運作自己的業務。

"LG 員工正使用雲端 LG 監控解決方案，遠端監控安裝在不同位置的 GSED 系列。 搭配 webOS 的系統控制器可讓 GSED 系列相容於 LG 軟體解決方案。"

*「LG ConnectedCare」服務的可用性因地區而異，需另行購買。請聯絡所在地區的 LG 銷售代表，了解更多詳細資訊。
* LG ConnectedCare 可監控的項目：主機板（溫度、訊號狀態、FPGA 版本、乙太網路連接狀態）、接收卡（溫度、LED 電源）。
* 實際 GUI 可能因不同的 webOS 版本而異。
*SuperSign CMS 服務需要另行購買。

列印

所有規格

資訊

  • 型號名稱

    GSED025-GD

物理參數

  • 像素配置

    Single SMD

  • 像素間距 (mm)

    2.5

  • 模組解析度 (WxH)

    96x108

  • 模組尺寸（WxH，mm）

    240x270

  • 單一模組重量 (kg)

    1.05

  • 單一機櫃模組數 (WxH)

    2x2

  • 機櫃解析度 (WxH)

    192x216

  • 機櫃尺寸（W x H x D，mm）

    480x540x80

  • 機櫃表面積 (㎡)

    0.26

  • 機櫃重量（kg/台）

    8.5

  • 每平方公尺重量 (kg/㎡)

    32.69

  • 物理像素密度（像素/㎡）

    160,000

  • 機櫃平坦度 (mm)

    ±1.0

  • 機櫃材質

    Aluminum

  • 服務進入點

    Rear only or Front and Rear

光學規格

  • 最大亮度（校準後，nit）

    4,000

  • 色溫 (K)

    3,200~9,300

  • 視角（橫向）

    160

  • 視角（縱向）

    140

  • 亮度均勻度

    0.97

  • 色彩均勻度

    ±0.05Cx,Cy

  • 對比度

    4,000:1

  • 處理深度（位元）

    16 (HDR10, HDR10 Pro)

電氣 規格

  • 耗能（W/機櫃，最大值）

    180

  • 耗能（W/機櫃，平均值）

    72

  • 耗能（W/㎡，最大值）

    694

  • 散熱（BTU/h/機櫃，最大值）

    614

  • 散熱（BTU/h/機櫃，平均值）

    246

  • 散熱（BTU/h/㎡，最大值）

    2,368

  • 供電 (V)

    100 to 240

  • 幀率 (Hz)

    50 / 60

  • 更新率 (Hz)

    3,840

運作 規格

  • 作業溫度 (℃)

    -30℃ to +50℃

  • 作業濕度

    0~90%RH

  • IP 等級正面

    IP65

  • IP 等級背面

    IP65

  • LED 使用壽命（半亮度）

    100,000

標準

  • 認證

    CE, FCC, ETL

環境

  • 環境

    RoHS, REACH

控制器

  • 控制器

    CVEA

90 度切角

  • 90 度切角

    O

如需獲得得更多技術文件和資訊，請瀏覽 LG B2B 商業合作夥伴專區