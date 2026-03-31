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筆記型電腦 連接線（C to C）

筆記型電腦 連接線（C to C）

EAD65830122
Front view of 筆記型電腦 連接線（C to C） EAD65830122
正面圖
俯視圖
尺寸視圖
Front view of 筆記型電腦 連接線（C to C） EAD65830122
正面圖
俯視圖
尺寸視圖

主要功能

  • LG 筆記型電腦 原廠其他配件
  • 請參考以下相容機型列表

* 產品圖片和功能可能是為廣告而設，因此實際產品可能有所差異。產品外型、規格等可能在沒有事前告知的情況下作出改善。
* 所有產品圖片均為照片剪裁，因此可能與實際產品有所差異。產品顏色可能因顯示器解析度、亮度設定和電腦規格而有所差異。
* 產品效能可能因使用環境而有所差異，並且不同商家的供應情況各有不同。

主要規格

列印

尺寸

所有規格

尺寸和重量

  • 長度（公尺）

    2

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