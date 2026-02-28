We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
單支酒瓶架
適用於冷藏區內
1. 安裝酒瓶架前，請徹底清潔冰箱層架並擦乾所有水分。然後，用力按壓吸盤，使其牢固地固定在冰箱層架上。
2. 可存放一瓶容量不超過750毫升的瓶器（長度不超過32公分）。
適用於冷藏區內
*請確保瓶器放置在酒瓶架的凹槽內。
否則，可能會掉落摔碎，或損壞冰箱零件，甚至造成人身傷害。
*請勿將酒瓶架存放在冷凍庫或溫度可能低於0℃的地方。
所有規格
通用
類別
其他
兼容型号
適用機型
冰箱全型號
尺寸和重量
產品尺寸（寬 x 高 x 深，毫米）
336*118*99
使用者評論
為你推薦
推薦產品