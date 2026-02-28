About Cookies on This Site

單支酒瓶架

單支酒瓶架

AGM30160706
AGM30160706 側視圖
AGM30160706 前視圖
AGM30160706 USP
AGM30160706 USP1
AGM30160706 包裝
AGM30160706 側視圖
AGM30160706 前視圖
AGM30160706 USP
AGM30160706 USP1
AGM30160706 包裝

主要功能

  • 冰箱全型號

適用於冷藏區內

1. 安裝酒瓶架前，請徹底清潔冰箱層架並擦乾所有水分。然後，用力按壓吸盤，使其牢固地固定在冰箱層架上。 

2. 可存放一瓶容量不超過750毫升的瓶器（長度不超過32公分）。

適用於冷藏區內

*請確保瓶器放置在酒瓶架的凹槽內。

否則，可能會掉落摔碎，或損壞冰箱零件，甚至造成人身傷害。

*請勿將酒瓶架存放在冷凍庫或溫度可能低於0℃的地方。

 

使用方式

使用方式

列印

所有規格

通用

  • 類別

    其他

兼容型号

  • 適用機型

    冰箱全型號

尺寸和重量

  • 產品尺寸（寬 x 高 x 深，毫米）

    336*118*99

使用者評論

