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三入組-Styler 香氛紙 (英梨蒼蘭)
三入組-Styler 香氛紙 (英梨蒼蘭)
AGM73611312.AGM7AGM001
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主要功能
- 以新鮮清爽的英國梨、檸檬、葡萄柚為前調，逐漸帶出小蒼蘭和玫瑰的優雅花香，後以豐富的廣蕾香、麝香，讓餘韻繚繞不止，以維持衣物芳香
- 適用型號: Styler全型號適用
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