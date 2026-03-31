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三入組-Styler 香氛紙 (青檸橙香)
三入組-Styler 香氛紙 (青檸橙香)
AGM73611313.AGM7AGM001
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主要功能
- 以清爽的柑橘融合佛手柑為前調，牽引出鈴蘭、紫羅蘭、鳶尾花的柔和香氣，後以羅勒和廣蕾香則為尾韻帶來意外驚喜，維持衣物芳香。
- 適用型號: Styler全型號適用
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