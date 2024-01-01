Styler 防護手套

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
※ 使用電子衣櫥內建高壓蒸氣掛燙機時使用，以保護使用安全 (註記:大小以實際收貨為準，無分尺寸)
所有規格
兼容型号
-
適用機型
R723MB、R723SB
尺寸和重量
-
產品尺寸（寬 x 高 x 深，毫米）
174*250*10
