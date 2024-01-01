2021 系列電視智慧遙控器 (具 NFC)

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
如何配對
如需更多詳細資料，請參閱您擁有的型號之產品手冊。
如何配對智慧遙控器
要使用智慧遙控器，請先將其與電視配對。
1. 將電池裝入智慧遙控器並開啟電視。
2. 將智慧遙控器對準電視，然後按下遙控器上的轉輪 (OK) 按鈕。
- 如果電視無法配對智慧遙控器，請在關閉電視並重新開啟後再試一次。
如何中斷智慧遙控器的配對
遙控同時按住 (HOME) 鍵和 (BACK) 鍵 5 秒鐘，即可解除智慧遙控器與電視的配對。
- 同時按住 (HOME) 和 (Settings) 按鈕 5 秒以上，可同時中斷智慧遙控器的連線並重新配對。
* 產品圖片和功能可能是為廣告而設，因此實際產品可能有所差異。產品外型、規格等可能在沒有事前告知的情況下作出改善。
* 所有產品圖片均為照片剪裁，因此可能與實際產品有所差異。產品顏色可能因顯示器解像度、亮度設定和電腦規格而有所差異。
* 產品效能可能因使用環境而有所差異，並且不同門市的供應情況各有不同。
摘要
尺寸
所有規格
通用
-
零件編號
AKB76036504
-
顏色
Black
尺寸和重量
-
產品尺寸（寬 x 高 x 深，毫米）
41 x 190 x 31
-
淨重（克）
96
