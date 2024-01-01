Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
規格

評論

支援

GH24NS70

(0)
列印

所有規格

一般規格

  • 燒錄速度

    24X

  • 介面類型

    SATA

  • 緩衝區大小 (MB)

    1MB

燒錄速度 (最高速值)

  • DVD+R

    24X

  • DVD-R

    24X

  • DVD+R DL

    16X

  • DVD-R DL

    12X

  • DVD+RW

    8X

  • DVD-RW

    6X

  • DVD-RAM

    5X

  • CD-R

    48X

  • CD-RW

    32X

讀取速度 (最高速質)

  • DVD-ROM (SL/DL)

    16X → 22.16Mb/s

  • CD-ROM

    48X → 7200kB/s

存取時間

  • DVD-ROM

    145ms

  • CD-ROM

    125ms

尺寸

  • 寬 x 高 x 深 (公釐)

    146 x 41.3 x 165

顏色

  • 顏色

    黑色

使用者評論

