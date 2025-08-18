We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
想省時間又想吃美味的你，其實只要善用微波爐，你也能快速地做出滿足味蕾的懶人料理。推薦你一定要試試看這篇簡單的微波爐懶人料理方法，好吃的蒸蛋、蒸餃、泡麵，幾分鐘就能快速上桌！