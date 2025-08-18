Skip to ContentSkip to Accessibility Help
    微波爐知識中心

    微波爐懶人快速料理推薦！蒸蛋、煎餃、泡麵簡單料理方法大公開

      

    想省時間又想吃美味的你，其實只要善用微波爐，你也能快速地做出滿足味蕾的懶人料理。推薦你一定要試試看這篇簡單的微波爐懶人料理方法，好吃的蒸蛋、蒸餃、泡麵，幾分鐘就能快速上桌！

    微波爐4大好處報你知

    如果你家的微波爐，只有拿來加熱料理，實在是太可惜了！以下有幾點使用微波爐做料理的好處，身為現代人的你，一起看看微波爐這個智慧家電，如何讓生活變得更美好吧！

    ● 免開火吸油煙

    只要將食材放入微波爐，設定好時間和功率，不用開火、不會吸到油煙，天氣熱時不會因為做菜滿身大汗，只要幾分鐘就可以輕鬆完成料理，而且後續的清潔整理也相對簡單。

    ● 料理方式簡單多元

    許多你原先意想不到的料理，只需要一台微波爐，都能幫助你簡單完成。特別對於家中空間有限，不用採買太多料理家電，小空間也能讓你擁有大廚藝，想吃什麼都能滿足。

    ● 精準控制溫度

    只要根據微波爐的操作指示，根據放入的食材按下適合的時間與按鍵即可，不用像一般傳統的烹飪，需要隨時顧火，還可能會有煮過頭或煮不熟的問題。微波爐不僅能夠縮短烹飪的時間還能依據食材特性均勻的解凍和加熱，快速烹調出美味的料理！

    3種美味的微波爐懶人快速料理推薦

    以下使用 LG 智慧變頻蒸烘烤微波爐示範三道快速、懶人的料理！

    1.蒸蛋

    食材

    製作步驟

    ●      雞蛋 2顆

    ●      溫水或喜愛的高湯

    ●      水 300cc

    ●      魚板、香菇等喜愛的食材

     

    1. 將2顆雞蛋打勻
    2. 加入1.5倍的溫水
    3. 將2種食材充分攪拌均勻
    4. 使用LG配件燒烤盤，並倒入300cc的水
    5. 將食材放入微波爐後蓋上LG蒸氣鍋蓋
    6. 微波爐按「2-4蒸氣料理」，重量設定「0.2kg」
    7. 提示音響起後，好吃蒸蛋完成！

     

    2.氣炸餃子

    食材

    製作步驟

    ●      冷凍餃子

    ●      些許冷水

    ●      水 300cc

    1. 準備水餃六顆 1顆約30-40g (如說明書上建議的克數)
    2. 將水餃放上燒烤盤，噴或者刷上油
    3. 選擇［熱風對流烹調］顯示180度，按下［開始］
    4. 旋轉到［18:00］分鐘
    5. 外酥多汁的氣炸餃子完成

     

    3.韓式泡麵

    食材

    製作步驟

    ●      辛拉泡麵一包

    ●      雞蛋1顆

    ●      起司片

    ●      無糖豆漿

    1. 將辛拉泡麵及調味包全部倒入
    2. 加入雞蛋、起司片、無糖豆漿
    3. 選擇「一般模式-微波」，並設定「4分30秒」
    4. 提示音響起，吃濃郁的泡麵完成！

     

    微波爐快速料理好幫手推薦 | LG 智慧變頻微波爐

    有了一台多功能的 LG 微波爐，料理那還需要什麼技巧！只要放進食材，按下按鍵就行了。LG 微波爐的智慧變頻科技，不單是讓料理變得更簡單快速，以下的特色與優勢，更是適合忙碌現代人的完美存在。

    ●  智慧變頻均勻加熱

    微波爐高功率的火力輸出，可均溫加熱食材，讓食物鮮嫩多汁，不再乾巴巴，同時還大幅縮短了烹飪時間，每道料理都能快速上桌，讓你輕鬆享受熱騰騰的美味。

    ●  10段火力精準控溫

    擁有10段火力，能依照食材重量調整，更精準的控制溫度，無論是要退冰食材或者烹調都能均勻受熱，不再會有外熱內冷的問題。

    ●  紅外線加熱技術

    獨家的紅外線加熱技術™ 透過精準溫控，創造酥脆口感同時保留原汁原味。

    ●  抗菌易清潔塗層

    LG 微波爐內部的 EasyClean™ 抗菌易清潔塗層™，只需用溼布擦拭就可以髒污與油漬！此外，其塗層擁有抗菌效果，可以消滅表面 99.99% 的有害細菌。*

    * Tested by SGS
    * 經 SGS 測試通過，報告編號為 ASH17-033535-04

    ●  LED 內部照明

    你可以利用 LG 微波爐內置的白色 LED 照明，隨時注意烹調的過程。LG 的 NeoChef™ 系列配備明亮省電的 LED 照明功能，在料理完成時，你能清楚地看見內部情況，進而減少因沸騰潑濺或食物烤焦的事情發生。

    LG 智慧變頻微波爐依據消費者的使用習慣和需求提供的不同的選擇，讓您不再成為料理苦手，只要輕鬆一鍵，在家也可以煮出美味料理！

    微波爐知識中心查看 LG 微波爐