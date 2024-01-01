We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG gram 15” 極致輕薄筆電 銀
所有規格
基本規格
-
處理器
Intel Core i5-8265U
-
作業系統
Windows 10 Home
-
記憶體
8GB (DDR4 2400MHz) on board + 1 個可擴充插槽
-
螢幕
15.6" FHD(1920x1080) IPS LCD
-
電池
72 瓦時，最長可達21.5小時續航力
-
顯示晶片
Intel UHD Graphic 620
-
重量
1099g
-
顏色
銀色
-
傳輸I/O介面
USB 3.1 Type C™ (USB PD),
USB 3.1 Gen2 (x3),
Standard HDMI, Micro-SD, HP-Out,
(附RJ45轉接頭)
-
按鍵
電源鍵:指紋辨識
-
軍規標準
MIL-STD-810G 七項通過
儲存裝置
-
SSD
256 GB
-
擴充性
支援M.2 2280介面PCI-e或SATA固態硬碟
連接
-
無線網路
Intel 雙頻無線網卡: AC 9560 2x2天線(支援AGN及整合式藍牙)
-
有線網路
10/100 Megabit (RJ45 接頭)
-
藍牙
BT 5.0
輸入裝置
-
鍵盤
全尺寸背光鍵盤
-
觸控
觸控板 (支援滾動及手勢)
其他規格
-
尺寸 (長x深x高)
357.6 x 228.4 x 14.5~16.8 (mm)
-
視訊及麥克風
HD Webcam with LED & Mic.
-
變壓器
48瓦
-
音效
HD Audio with DTS Headphone-X
軟體
-
預先安裝
- LG Control Center
- LG Update Center
- LG Easy Guide / Troubleshooting Guide
- LG Reader Mode
- LG On Screen Display 3
- Microsoft Office 2016 (30 Days Trial)
- DTS Headphone-X
保固
-
台灣販售版
2年保固