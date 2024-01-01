We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG gram 17” 輕贏隨型 極致輕薄筆電 – 冰雪白 (i5)
所有規格
基本規格
-
顏色
冰雪白
-
作業系統
Windows 11 Home (64BIT)
-
處理器(CPU/GPU)
第11代Intel® Core™ 處理器
搭配Intel® Iris® Xe顯示晶片
-
主機版
i5-1135G7
-
螢幕面版
17.0" WQXGA IPS
-
解析度
2560X1600
-
安全測試(軍規)
MIL-STD-810G (七項)
-
I/O埠
Thunderbolt 4 (x2) / USB 3.2 Gen2x1 (x2) / HDMI / 耳機孔 / Micro SD
-
喇叭
立體環繞聲喇叭 2.0W x 2, Max 5W(Smart Amp) / DTS: X Ultra
-
數字鍵
Yes(四列)
-
重量
1350g
-
尺寸
380.2 x 260.1 x 17.8mm
-
電池瓦數
80Wh
-
色域
DCI-P3 99% (Typ.)
-
資訊安全
指紋辨識 / Secure mode(視訊鏡頭&麥克風關閉熱鍵) / HDD Security / fTPM/HW TPM / Slim Kensington lock
儲存裝置
-
硬碟 / 硬碟擴充插槽
512GB M.2(NVME) / Dual SSD slots
-
記憶體 / 記憶體充插槽
LPDDR4X 16GB
(4266 MHz, on board)
連接
-
WLAN
Intel Wi-Fi 6 AX201
-
藍芽
BT 5.1
-
備註
*取得審驗證明之低功率射頻器材，非經核准，公司、商號或使用者均不得擅自變更頻率、加大功率或變更原設計之特性及功能。低功率射頻器材之使用不得影響飛航安全及干擾合法通信；經發現有干擾現象時，應立即停用，並改善至無干擾時方得繼續使用。前述合法通信，指依電信管理法規定作業之無線電通信。低功率射頻器材須忍受合法通信或工業、科學及醫療用電波輻射性電機設備之干擾。
保固
-
台灣販售版
2年保固