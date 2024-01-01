We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
32MB25HM-B
32" Full HD AH-IPS 液晶顯示器
所有規格
面板規格
尺寸
31.55'' Flat
面板種類
AH-IPS
顏色深度（顏色數）
16.7M colors
點距(mm HxV)
0.36375 x 0.36375
面板比例
16:9
解析度
1920 x 1080
亮度
250 cd/m2
對比(DFC)
5M:1
反應時間 (GTG)
5ms
可視角度(水平/垂直)
178/178
輸入訊號&電壓
輸入訊號
D-Sub/HDMI x 2 / AV端子/色差端子 / USB x 2
喇叭
10W x 2
輸入電源(V)
100-240
消耗電壓(操作)
60W
消耗電壓(待機)
1W
機身功能資料
傾斜度調整
-3~20 Degree
璧掛功能(VESA)mm
200 x 200
機身尺寸 (W*D*H)
730.6 x 493.4 x 206.1
Box 尺寸 (W*D*H)
857 x 165 x 505
機身重量 (Kg)
6.2
Box 重量 (Kg)
8.1
顏色
髮絲鈦銀
產品保固
保固
三年保固 (到府收送)
使用者評論
