31.5" FHD LG IPTV Monitor
所有規格
顯示功能
-
面板尺寸
31.5" / 80cm
-
面板類型
廣視角面板
-
Color Gamut (CIE1931)
68%
-
Color Bit
8bit
-
色彩深度 Bpp
16.7M
-
點距
0.36375mm x 0.36375mm
-
面板比例
16:9
-
解析度
1920 x 1080
-
亮度 Brightness
250 (Typ.), 160(Min.)
-
對比度 Original
1200:1
-
對比 (動態對比)
5M:1
-
反應時間
8ms
-
可視角度
178/178 (CR≥10)
-
表面處理
防炫光
輸出
-
電腦影像端子D-Sub
Yes
-
電腦音訊端子DVI-D
No
-
AV複合端子Composite
No
-
AV複合端子顯示Composite
No
-
色差端子Component
No
-
色差端子顯示Component
No
-
HDMI (Ver.)
Yes (2EA)
-
DisplayPort (Ver.)
No
-
SCART
No
-
CI Slot
No
-
USB Port
Yes (USB2.0)
-
RCA端子
No
-
PC音訊輸出
Yes
-
耳機輸出
Yes
-
喇叭Speaker/瓦數
5W*2CH
基本功能
-
高頻寬數位內容保護HDCP
Yes
-
智能自動Interligent Auto
Yes
-
搖控器Remote Control
Yes
特殊功能
-
不閃爍Flicker Safe
Yes
-
閱讀模式Reader Mode
Yes(舒適讀)
-
USB 播放器
Yes(影片，音樂，圖片)
-
USB自動播放
Yes
-
子母畫面PIP
No
-
螢幕鏡射
No
-
智慧節能
Yes
-
Motion Eye Care
Yes
-
內建遊戲
Yes
-
圖片模式
生動，標準，劇院，運動，遊戲
-
Triple XD engine影像晶片
Yes
-
虛擬/杜比/SRS音效
No
-
AVL自動音量調整器
Yes
-
等化器 Equalizer
No
-
Auto/Manual Clock
Yes( Manual)
設計功能
-
傾斜角度
-5 ~ 10
-
機身尺寸(with Stand)
W726.6xD204.8xH491.9mm
-
外觀尺寸(不含底座)
726.6x94.1x435.9
-
外觀尺寸(含外箱)
814x140x510
-
壁掛
200x100
-
重量 without Stand
6.5kg
-
重量(含外箱)
9.1kg
-
AC Input
Adapter(65W)
-
Power Consumption (Typ.)
100~240V
-
Output(for Speaker)
No
-
Normal On(Typ.)
45W
-
Power Save/Sleep Mode(Max)
1W
-
DC Off(Max)
0.5W