W1943SB-PF
18.5" LED 液晶顯示器
(0)
所有規格
顯示器類型
-
顯示器類型
16:9 TN 液晶顯示器
一般
-
螢幕大小
18.5吋
-
面板類型
TN
-
長寬比
16:9
-
解晰度
1366 x 768
-
亮度
300cd/m2
-
對比 (DFC)
30000:1
-
反應時間
5ms
-
可視角度 (水平/垂直)
170/170
-
像素間距
0.3 x 0.3
輸入/輸出
-
D-Sub
Yes
特殊功能
-
f-Engine
Yes
-
相片效果
Yes
-
智慧型音訊
Yes
-
安全認證
Yes
電源
-
關閉直流電 (最大)(W)
1
-
消耗電壓-操作 (W)
21
-
消耗電壓-待機 (W)
1
機體
-
傾斜式
Yes
-
轉軸
No
重量(公斤)
-
組件(含底座)
2.92
使用者評論
