34" UW-FHD 21:9 ULTRAWIDE 電競液晶顯示器
所有規格
顯示器類型
-
顯示器類型
21:9 AH-IPS + RF 護眼技術液晶顯示器
一般
-
螢幕大小
34吋
-
面板類型
AH-IPS
-
長寬比
21:9
-
解晰度
2560 x 1080
-
亮度
250cd/m2
-
對比 (DFC)
Mega
-
反應時間
5ms
-
可視角度 (水平/垂直)
178/178
-
色深 (色彩數目)
8bit, 16.7M colors
-
色彩廣度
sRGB 99%
-
像素間距
0.312 x 0.310
輸入/輸出
-
HDMI
2
-
Display Port
1
-
頭戴耳機插座孔
Yes
-
喇叭Speaker/瓦數
No
電源
-
電源類型 (變壓器或 LIPS)
100~240
-
消耗電壓-操作 (W)
32
-
消耗電壓-待機 (W)
0.3
尺寸
-
顯視器尺寸 (寬 x 深 x 高)(公釐)
830 x 213 x 461
-
外箱尺寸 (寬 x 深 x 高)(公釐)
909 x 139 x 521
-
螢幕重量 (公斤)
6.4
-
箱裝重量 (公斤)
8.9
-
VESA™ 標準安裝
100 x 100
機體
-
顏色
黑
-
傾斜度
-5º ~ 20º
-
製造國家
中國
安規認證
-
TCO
Yes (6.0)
-
UL (cUL)
Yes
-
TUV-TYPE
Yes
-
FCC-B, CE
Yes
配件
-
電源線
Yes
-
HDMI 連接線
Yes
特殊功能
-
低藍光快捷鍵 (R 舒適讀)
Yes
-
德國萊茵認證 (F:不閃爍) (TUV flicker safe)
Yes
-
螢幕多工分割功能 (4 screen split)
多螢幕分割 (Screen Split)
-
黑色場景穩定器 (Black Stabilizer)
Yes
-
原廠出廠色彩校正 (CA210 顯示器色彩分析儀)
Yes
-
電競模式 (Game Mode)
Yes
-
動態同步模式 (DAS, Dynamic Action Sync)
Yes
-
畫面 by 畫面 (PBP)
Yes