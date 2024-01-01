We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
GN-L372BE
智慧變頻雙門冰箱 香草白 / 375L
(冷藏285/冷凍90)
(0)
摘要
尺寸
所有規格
基本規格
-
能耗等級
2
控制和顯示螢幕
-
開門警示
Yes
-
快速冷卻
No
-
快速冷凍
No
-
外 LCD 顯示螢幕
No
-
外 LED 顯示螢幕
No
-
內 LED 顯示螢幕
No
冰塊和給水系統
-
自動製冰機
No
-
冰飲霸
No
-
手動製冰器
Yes
-
給水系統
No
功能
-
四方吹冷流
Yes
-
門中門
No
-
InstaView
No
-
變頻
Yes
效能
-
壓縮機類型
智慧變頻壓縮機
智慧科技
-
智慧診斷
No
-
ThinQ (Wi-Fi)
No
尺寸和重量
-
產品重量 (kg)
72
-
包裝重量 (kg)
1
-
產品尺寸（寬x高x深，mm）
700x1720x680
材質和飾面
-
把手種類
隱藏式
冰箱隔層
-
（酒）瓶架
No
-
透明門籃
Yes
-
多變組合式置物盒
No
-
Hygiene Fresh+
No
-
冰箱燈
Yes
-
折疊層架
No
-
強化玻璃層架
Yes
-
蔬果生鮮室
Yes
-
魔術保鮮蓋
No
冷凍庫
-
透明門籃
No
-
冷凍櫃抽屜
No
-
冷凍燈
Yes
-
強化玻璃層架
No
條碼
-
條碼
8806087076196
使用者評論
