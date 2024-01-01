Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
375L
ThinQ (Wi-Fi)
700 x 1720 x 680mm
產品尺寸 (寬x高x深mm)
雙門冰箱
產品重量 (kg)
No

所有規格

基本規格

  • 能耗等級

    2

控制和顯示螢幕

  • 開門警示

    Yes

  • 快速冷卻

    No

  • 快速冷凍

    No

  • 外 LCD 顯示螢幕

    No

  • 外 LED 顯示螢幕

    No

  • 內 LED 顯示螢幕

    No

冰塊和給水系統

  • 自動製冰機

    No

  • 冰飲霸

    No

  • 手動製冰器

    Yes

  • 給水系統

    No

功能

  • 四方吹冷流

    Yes

  • 門中門

    No

  • InstaView

    No

  • 變頻

    Yes

效能

  • 壓縮機類型

    智慧變頻壓縮機

智慧科技

  • 智慧診斷

    No

  • ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

    No

尺寸和重量

  • 產品重量 (kg)

    72

  • 包裝重量 (kg)

    1

  • 產品尺寸（寬x高x深，mm）

    700x1720x680

材質和飾面

  • 把手種類

    隱藏式

冰箱隔層

  • （酒）瓶架

    No

  • 透明門籃

    Yes

  • 多變組合式置物盒

    No

  • Hygiene Fresh+

    No

  • 冰箱燈

    Yes

  • 折疊層架

    No

  • 強化玻璃層架

    Yes

  • 蔬果生鮮室

    Yes

  • 魔術保鮮蓋

    No

冷凍庫

  • 透明門籃

    No

  • 冷凍櫃抽屜

    No

  • 冷凍燈

    Yes

  • 強化玻璃層架

    No

條碼

  • 條碼

    8806087076196

使用者評論

