We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
GN-L392B
Smart 變頻上下門冰箱/ 時尚黑
(0)
所有規格
COMMON SPEC
-
冰箱類型
上下門冰箱
-
顏色
時尚黑
-
壓縮機
Smart變頻壓縮機
容量(ℓ)
-
整體容量
315
-
冷藏室
242
-
冷凍庫
73
尺寸(公釐)
-
產品 (寬 x 高 x 深)
600 x 1690 x 665
一般功能
-
耗電量(kW.h/月)
29
-
EF值(l/kW.h/月)
12.9
保固
-
全機保固
1年
-
主機板保固
3年
-
壓縮機保固
10年
-
冷凝器保固
3年
-
冷凍系統保固
3年
-
蒸發器保固
3年
-
馬達保固
1年
使用者評論
為你推薦
類似產品