完成服務後發放800元優惠券，適用於 LG 官網購買冷氣商品。
<服務注意事項>
1. 場勘服務可預約時段：週一至週五，上午9點到下午6點（不含例假日）。
2.於 LG 官網購買空調前，請先購買此場勘服務。
3.完成場勘後，不論是否於 LG 官網購買空調，均恕不退還已支付之場勘費用。
所有規格
基本規格
-
適用產品
分離式冷氣
-
適用型號
分離式冷氣(室內機)全機型
-
