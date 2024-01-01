Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
  • 完成服務後會發放800元優惠券，適用於 LG 官網購買冷氣商品

MEG56994616

主要功能

  • 場勘內容：
  • a. 購買空調前由專業技師到府勘查
  • b. 提供適合空間大小的空調購買建議
  • c. 預先告知空調安裝時可能會產生的額外施工費用
  • d. 完成場勘後發放新台幣800元優惠券到 LG 官網會員帳戶，於LG官網購買冷氣時可以抵用
完成服務後發放800元優惠券，適用於 LG 官網購買冷氣商品。

場勘内容

<服務注意事項>

 

1. 場勘服務可預約時段：週一至週五，上午9點到下午6點（不含例假日）。 
2.於 LG 官網購買空調前，請先購買此場勘服務。
3.完成場勘後，不論是否於 LG 官網購買空調，均恕不退還已支付之場勘費用。

所有規格

基本規格

  • 適用產品

    分離式冷氣

  • 適用型號

    分離式冷氣(室內機)全機型

