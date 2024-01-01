We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG 全熱交換器
為什麼選擇 LG 全熱交換器
一般空氣對流方式 VS全熱空氣交換器對流方式
全熱空氣交換器搭配家用空調
有效節省能源
所有規格
基本規格
-
電源 (Ø, V, Hz)
1Ø 220-240V 50/60Hz
-
風速
超高 / 高 / 低
-
電流(A)
0.59 / 0.51 / 0.26
-
入力(W)
79 / 71 / 30
-
風量(CMH)
200 / 200 / 100
-
機外靜壓(Pa)
100 / 70 / 50
-
溫度交換效率(%) (Heating)(ErP)
82
-
溫度交換效率(%) (Heating)(JIS)
78 / 78 / 82
-
溫度交換效率(%) (Cooling)(JIS)
70 / 70/ 81
-
焓交換效率(%) (Heating)(JIS)
75 / 75 / 81
-
焓交換效率(%) (Cooling)(JIS)
68 / 68 / 76
-
噪音(聲壓)
30 / 28 / 22
旁通模式
-
電流(A)
0.60 / 0.52 / 0.29
-
入力(W)
84 / 73 / 35
-
風量(CMH)
200 / 200 / 100
-
機外靜壓(Pa)
100 / 70 / 50
運轉範圍/機身尺寸和重量
-
室外空氣溫度/相對濕度(℃ / %)
-10 ~ 40 / 20 ~ 80
-
尺寸 (寬x高x深mm)
640 x 320 x 640
-
淨重(kg)
23
連接風管
-
尺寸 (Ø) (mm)
125
-
數量 (EA)
4
風扇馬達
-
進氣風扇(RPM)
2,050 / 1,910 / 1,400
-
排氣風扇(RPM)
1,910 / 1,770 / 1,320
-
最大轉速(RPM)
2,100
-
最小轉速(RPM)
1,000
濾網
-
濾網等級 (ISO 16890)
ePM1
-
寬x高x深(mm)
278 x 276 x 50
特殊功能
-
UV殺菌燈
Yes
-
PM(1.0;2.5;10)顯示
PM:1.0;2.5;10
搭配有線控制器：PREMTB100 (選配)
-
二氧化碳濃度(偵測/顯示)
偵測/顯示
搭配有線控制器：PREMTB100 (選配)
-
WIFI控制
選配 (PWFMDD200)