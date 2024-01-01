We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
FA163
LG 時尚 Hi-Fi 迷你音響
(0)
所有規格
基本規格
-
產品類型
iPod / iPhone 組合音響
輸入 / 輸出
-
音訊輸出 - 耳機插孔
φ3.5mm
-
音訊輸入 - 可攜式輸入 Portable In
φ3.5mm 音源線
-
iPod - 輸入
直上底座
-
iPod - 適用
iPod
-
iPod - 播放
音訊
-
收音機
FM 天線 / AM 環形天線
功能
-
USB 錄製
Yes
音訊模式
-
XDSS Plus - XDSS
Yes
-
XDSS Plus - MP3 優化器
Yes
-
VSM
Yes
收音機
-
RDS (PS、PTY、CT、RT)
Yes
-
頻帶 - FM
Yes
-
頻帶 - AM
Yes
-
預設電台
50個
-
預設電台 - 刪除
Yes
可播放光碟類型
-
CD-R / CD-RW
Yes
可播放檔案格式
-
視訊 - DivX
Yes
-
音訊 - Dolby Digital
Yes
-
音訊 - MP3
Yes
-
音訊 - MP3 ID3 標籤
Yes
-
音訊 - WMA
Yes
-
JPG
漸進式 JPEG
配件
-
遙控器
Yes
-
FM 天線
Yes
-
AM 環形天線
Yes
尺寸
-
主機 (寬 x 高 x 深) (公釐)
129 x 295 x 240
-
系統
3
使用者評論
為你推薦
類似產品