LG 時尚 Hi-Fi 迷你音響

規格

評論

支援

LG 時尚 Hi-Fi 迷你音響

FA163

LG 時尚 Hi-Fi 迷你音響

(0)
列印

所有規格

基本規格

  • 產品類型

    iPod / iPhone 組合音響

輸入 / 輸出

  • 音訊輸出 - 耳機插孔

    φ3.5mm

  • 音訊輸入 - 可攜式輸入 Portable In

    φ3.5mm 音源線

  • iPod - 輸入

    直上底座

  • iPod - 適用

    iPod

  • iPod - 播放

    音訊

  • 收音機

    FM 天線 / AM 環形天線

功能

  • USB 錄製

    Yes

音訊模式

  • XDSS Plus - XDSS

    Yes

  • XDSS Plus - MP3 優化器

    Yes

  • VSM

    Yes

收音機

  • RDS (PS、PTY、CT、RT)

    Yes

  • 頻帶 - FM

    Yes

  • 頻帶 - AM

    Yes

  • 預設電台

    50個

  • 預設電台 - 刪除

    Yes

可播放光碟類型

  • CD-R / CD-RW

    Yes

可播放檔案格式

  • 視訊 - DivX

    Yes

  • 音訊 - Dolby Digital

    Yes

  • 音訊 - MP3

    Yes

  • 音訊 - MP3 ID3 標籤

    Yes

  • 音訊 - WMA

    Yes

  • JPG

    漸進式 JPEG

配件

  • 遙控器

    Yes

  • FM 天線

    Yes

  • AM 環形天線

    Yes

尺寸

  • 主機 (寬 x 高 x 深) (公釐)

    129 x 295 x 240

  • 系統

    3

使用者評論

